Bodies of mother, daughter retrieved from Lake Victoria, three missing

Rescuers have so far recovered three of the six bodies of people who went missing following two boat accidents in Lake Victoria on Wednesday morning.

The retrieved bodies include that of Winnie Busikirwa, 26, a resident of Seeta –Nazingo Village, Mukono District and her two-year –old daughter Charity Nabwire.

“Our team has managed to retrieve some two bodies and we shall resume the search on Saturday morning [today],” Mr Milton Ekopason, the officer in charge of Marine Police at Katosi landing site said on Friday evening.

One of the marine police officers on the search operation. PHOTO BY JESSICA SABANO

The ill-fated giant wooden boat locally known as Kinaala , according to police, was transporting passengers and cargo from Kisaba landing site in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala District to Katosi landing site in Mukono District. A total of 14 people are said to have been on board and nine survived –implying that three are still missing.

“Normally, when people drown in deep waters of the lake , it takes three to four days to recover the bodies and chances are high to find the remaining bodies tomorrow or on Sunday,” Mr Ekopason added.

On Thursday afternoon, divers also managed to retrieve another body of a woman who drowned on Tuesday evening.

A hole developed on the ill-fated boat that capsized on Lake Victoria on Wednesday morning. PHOTO BY JESSICA SABANO

The deceased Betty Nabwire, 45 was in another small boat together with her husband Richard Ongodia , 50, who survived death

The couple, who are residents of Bussi fishing Village, Lwomolo Parish in Koome Sub County, Mukono District were returning from their garden on Kisi Island where they had gone to collect food.

Mr Ekopason said both accidents were a result of overloading and turbulent waves on the lake.

Marine police officers stand in front of the retrieved wreckage of the ill-fated giant wooden boat locally known as Kinaala PHOTO BY JESSICA SABANO