Bodies of two Rwandans 'found' in Uganda repatriated 

Two bodies of Rwandan nationals reportedly found near the Uganda-Rwanda border in different sub counties of Buhara and Katuna town council on the Ugandan side were on Thursday repatriated through Katuna border in Kabale District.

Kabale LCV chairman, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, and Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, led the Ugandan delegation while the Mayor of Gicumbi District in Rwanda, Mr Felix Ndayambaje, led the Rwandan delegation.

Nshangabasheija and his Rwandan counterpart Ndayambaje both denied killing of the two Rwandan nationals by their respective governments or nationals, referring the matter for further investigation by top security organs in their respective countries.

The handover took place at Katuna border post.

The bodies had been kept at Kabale regional referral hospital for about one week as the Kabale District local government sought guidance from the foreign affairs ministry on how to handle the matter.

“The body of Theoneste Dusabimana, 52, a Rwandan national and resident of Gicumbi District was found about 200 meters from the international boundary of Uganda and Rwanda in Rushaki Village, Karujanga Ward, Katuna Town Council, Kabale District on August 30, with a deep cut wound on his head,” Mr Nshangabasheija said.

“There was no blood at the spot where the body was found and we suspect that he was killed in Rwanda and his body was carried and dumped on the Ugandan side,” he added.

The second corpse, according to Mr Nshangabasheija, of Paul Bangirana, 47, a resident of Kyasako Village Kaniga Gicumbi District in Rwanda was on September 2, found lying about 70 metres away from the Uganda-Rwanda international boundary in Rugarama Cell, Rwene Parish, Buhara Sub County in Kabale District. He said “too much consumption of alcohol” was the cause of death because his Ugandan relatives testified to that effect.

However, Ndayambaje refuted claims that his government (of Rwandan) was killing its citizens and dumping the bodies on the Ugandan side.

“Its not true that our Rwandan nationals killed and dumped the body of Theoneste Dusabimana on Ugandan side. Investigations so far carried out by our security agencies indicate that the deceased has been staying in Uganda for the last two years and it’s where he died. Rwandans do not kill each other and dump bodies in Uganda,” Mr Ndayambaje said.

The police spokesman for Kigezi Mr Elly Maate said that the two murder incidences have been registered at Kabale police station under CRB 749/2021 for Paul Bangirana and CRB 743/2021 for Theoneste Dusabimana as police continue with investigations.

Ever since the Rwandan government stopped cross border trade with Uganda in March 2019, about six Ugandans have been shot dead in Rwanda on claims that they were smuggling items.