Body of businessman recovered after R.Mayanja floods

After more than 12 hours of searching, residents Wednesday evening retrieved the body of a businessman that drowned while attempting to cross a flooded section of River Mayanja in Nakaseke District.

The search team that comprised local divers and fishermen sourced from Wakiso and Nakaseke districts had November 14 called off the search following fruitless efforts partly disrupted by heavy rains.

But on Wednesday, local authorities announced that the body of the businessman had been successfully retrieved.

“We thank God that we now have the remains of Charles Ssenoga to ensure a decent burial,” Kakoola Village chairperson Lawrence Kirunda said shortly after the body was brought out of the River Mayanja waters.

The leader of the village in Kapeeka Sub-County also noted that “the search has not been easy.”

The deceased, together with two other survivors, tried to cross the flooded section of a damaged bridge on River Mayanja in Kapeeka Subcounty when their small boat capsized.

Survivor Charles Kateregga, who was travelling with Ssenoga and destined for Kakyinga Village in Kiboga District, was supposed to buy a cow for beef sale at a butcher operated by the deceased in Kapeeka Town when the water accident occurred on River Mayanja.

On Wednesday Afternoon the residents that use the small boats to cross the River Mayanja waters at Kyererezi Village defied a call by the sub-county leaders to halt the use of the makeshift boats at the flooded section of the River.

“We have to earn a living and pay school fees for our children. We are also not very sure about the dates when the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) will reconstruct the washed away bridge,” Abdul Ssemwanga, a regular user of the small boats for the past one month told Monitor.

Moses Ssenfuma, the Kapeeka LC3 Chairperson on Wednesday revealed that the risk of more people accidentally drowning at the water body can’t be ruled out since many people transact business by crossing from Nakaseke to Kiboga District every day at the dangerous water spot.

“The water levels are very high and we do not see chances of UNRA embarking on the bridge reconstruction when the water level is high. We shall wait,” he said in an interview.