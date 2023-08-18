Body of ex-Uganda envoy to Iran arrives ahead of Saturday burial

The former ambassador of Uganda to Iran, Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira, will be buried Saturday in Kamuli District, government has announced.

The ambassador's body arrived in the country on August 17, 2023, following his death on August 4, in Iran after battling a yet to be known illness for a long time.

On Friday, funeral prayers [Salatul Janazah] were held in memory of the deceased at Tawheed Mosque in Mengo-Kisenyi, in accordance with the official burial program released by the foreign affairs ministry.

The permanent secretary at the ministry of foreign affairs, Vincent Bagiire, said the body was due to be transported to Kamuli District for an overnight vigil.

“The burial ceremony will take place on August 19, 2023 starting at 9:00am- 2:00pm at his ancestral home in Bulopa, Kamuli district," Bagire wrote in a press statement.

At the time of his death, Kisambira was serving as the ambassador, extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Uganda to the Islamic Republic of Iran (resident) and accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He was also accredited to other countries like Armenia, Pakistani, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the State of Palestine.

"He will be remembered for his invaluable contribution to Uganda's foreign service in strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between Uganda and all the countries of accreditation where he patriotically served with utmost diligence,” the ministry eulogized.

Meanwhile, before his diplomatic mission, Kisambira was among the key founders of the Kibuli Muslim parallel administration unit in 2009 after losing a court case to the current Mufti Shaban Ramadan Mubajje.

Their faction accused accused Mufti Mubajje of trading Muslim property. Kisambira was also the first secretary general at the office of the Supreme Mufti in Uganda, during the stewardship of the late Zabair Kayongo.

Speaking to this publication earlier, the director of communications at the office of the Supreme Mufti, Dr Muhammad Kiggundu, said the deceased will be remembered for his hard work in serving the Moslem community and the country wholeheartedly.