Body of fisherman-turned-pastor recovered from Lake Victoria

The body of a 28-year-old Ugandan man, who had recently renounced fishing to become a self-declared street preacher, was discovered floating in Lake Victoria, shocking residents of Nkose-Katooke landing site in Kalangala District.

Joseph Kateregga, once a crew member aboard a passenger cargo boat, had in recent months taken up fishing before abruptly turning to evangelical preaching.

Locals say he returned from a trip to the Kimi Islands appearing transformed, carrying a Bible, and using handheld megaphones to deliver sermons, sometimes to empty boats on the shore.

His body was found on July 20 by fishermen searching for silverfish.

“We last saw him on July 13. His body was seen by fishermen floating near the shore,” said John Sembuure, a fellow fisherman. “They alerted marine police who came and retrieved it,” he added.

Speaking to Monitor on Monday, Sembuure described Kateregga’s behavior in the weeks leading up to his death as erratic.

“We once found him in the forest, naked, kneeling on a rock praying. Police detained him briefly, but he claimed he was fine and they let him go,” he noted.

Residents grew increasingly concerned as his actions became unpredictable.

“He would preach alone to the lake. We once tried to restrain him with ropes, but he learned to free himself,” said Sembuure.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed the death and said investigations are underway.

“We were told he showed signs of mental disturbance before disappearing. A postmortem has been conducted at Kalangala Health Centre IV and the body will be handed over to his relatives,” Mr Kasirye said.

Police are urging communities to be proactive in dealing with mental health issues.

“Timely intervention can prevent such tragedies. We call on local leaders to cooperate with health workers and police,” Mr Kasirye added.

The incident has reignited concerns about Uganda’s mental health services and water safety. According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death globally, with Africa bearing 90% of that toll. In Uganda alone, 1,292 drownings were recorded across 60 districts between 2016 and 2018 — most occurring on lakes.

Kateregga is survived by his family, and mourners gathered quietly at the lakeshore this week, reflecting on a life marked by transformation and tragedy.