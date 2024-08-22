Body of Mpologoma clan head stuck in funeral home as dispute over burial site deepens

A fresh dispute is simmering between Mpologoma (Lion) clan leaders in Buganda Kingdom and Maj. Gen Elly Kayanja, with the former accusing the retired army officer of blocking them from utilizing their ancestral land.

It is at this disputed one square mile land located on Block 91, Kyadondo at Lwadda Hill in Matugga, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District where Mpologama clan leaders are buried.

The latest disagreement, clan leaders claim has jeopardized the burial arrangements for clan head Wilson Namuguzi Ssebuganda who passed away on August 14, forcing them keep the body at a funeral home.

“When we converged in the area last weekend to make preparations for our leader‘s final send off , like parking space, police on the orders of Gen Kayanja stopped us claiming that we were trespassing on a private property. Between us and Gen Kayanja, who is a trespasser?” Mr John Patrick Kisekka, Mpologoma clan premier, wondered in an interview on Thursday morning.

He said police have since last week prevented clan members from clearing an area which will serve as a parking lot during the burial and also renovate grass-thatched houses at the site.

Although Gen. Kayanja claims to own 25 acres on the one square mile belonging to the clan, Mr Kisekka, contends that his lease granted by Buganda Land Board is not recognised by the clan leadership.

Hajj Yunus Ntale, the Mpologoma Clan spokesperson, said they are the legitimate owners of the square mile land at Lwadda and burial of their clan head will only take place after resolving the current dispute.



"We are going to keep the body at A-Plus funeral home until all those issues are resolved. This is our land and everyone knows that Gen Kayanja's lease elapsed two years ago and he is now denying us access to our land," he said.

When contacted on Wednesday Gen Kayanja confirmed owning a piece of land at Lwadda but insisted that Buganda Kingdom which leased the land to him was better placed to comment about the dispute.

"I was advised not to talk to the media until those issues are resolved. Please go to Buganda Kingdom, they have a spokesperson," he said.

Buganda Kingdom Spokesperson, Mr Israel Kaziibwe, said the kingdom is aware of the issues concerning Mpologoma clan land and the kingdom is working with the two warring parties to resolve the standoff.

“We asked Minister Anthony Wamala who handles the culture and tourism docket to address those issues. Once they are resolved, the clan head will receive a decent sendoff," Mr Kazibwe said.

Luke Owoyesigyire , the Deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan said police intervened in the dispute to prevent possible bloodshed.