Body of Ugandan student who died at Indian university repatriated

The body of a 22-year-old Ugandan student who died after falling from the sixth floor of her university hostel in Bengaluru, India has been repatriated.

Agasha Asiina’s body arrived at Entebbe International Airport at around 2pm on Thursday.

Related PRIME Ugandans jump to their deaths abroad National

Asiina who was a final year student pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration in Gitam university died on April 27, 2022 under questionable circumstances, according to her family.

Indian media reports carried different narratives of how Asiina’s life ended.

Some reports pointed to an accident, others claimed she was pushed off the building while others say she committed suicide.

These photo released by Asiina’s family shows the wooden floor on which she reportedly stepped before it gave way and she fell on the ground

According to Hindustan Times, Asiina is said to have died as she was being taken to hospital for treatment.

Her death led to a protest by students that accused the university management of failing to provide safety barriers around the windows.

It is alleged that Asiina, who lived on the Seventh floor, had gone to collect her washed clothes when she saw a bedsheet near the window and went to pick it. How she ended up falling from the window is still under investigation.

However, Asiina’s family says she unknowingly stepped on a wooden floor which was too weak to support her weight thus giving way.

Her father Abudallah Kanyemera Mukasa told this publication that the family intends to sue the university over recklessness that led to the death of his daughter.

These photos released by Asiina’s family show the wooden floor on which she reportedly stepped before it gave way and she fell on the ground

According to him, the university's initial statement indicated that Asiina committed suicide but after the police investigation and release of the autopsy report, the university management changed their statement describing Asiina’s death as an accident.

"Why did they take four days to release her postmortem report? After the autopsy, police handed the report to the university and alerted the family but they (university) were reluctant to hand it over to us," Asiina’s brother, Ibrahim Kamyem said.

Assiina was reportedly studying on a scholarship in India.

She will be buried tomorrow in Sanga, Kiruhura District in western Uganda.