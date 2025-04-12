Book launch deconstructs peasants’ place in politics





Book launches are the rave now. The exuberance with which Kampalans attend them is seemingly out of whack with book sales, however. So, although we attend book launches in droves, how many of us actually read the books being launched?

The answer to that is best appreciated by the looking-glass logic that Ugandans do not read, but want to be seen as bookish.

Our society still places a premium on formal education, and such education is most found in books. It thus follows that if you read books, you are educated and could actually be an intellectual.

As far as intellectualism is concerned, Mr James Kahoza’s book launch this week bristled with brains of the first magnitude.

In attendance was former prime minister and guest of honour, Ruhakana Rugunda; former president of the United Nations General Assembly; the former Inspector General of Government Jotham Tumwesigye; and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST) Ramathan Ggoobi, Fountain Publishers pooh-bah and publisher of Kahoza’s book, Mr James Tumusiime and quintessential intellectual Gen Henry Tumukunde, to name but six of the luminaries who attended the launch.

As you can see, this roll of critical and inquiring minds reads like a sextet of highbrow Hall of Famers. This is precisely why the event could not be complete without some verbal sparring.

Although gentlemanly, the debate that Kahoza’s book, titled Africa: Hurdles in Socio-Economic Transformation, kicked up was something of a perfect storm.

Peasants

Uganda in particular (and Africa as a whole) is characterised by deficiencies in governance, dictatorship, corruption, conflict, and the centrifugation of indigenous and multi-ethnic societies.

Mr Tumusiime surveyed this shipwreck of a continent and applauded Mr Kahoza’s offering a lifeline of clear-headed diagnoses and prognoses. He did this with so much vim and verve that Mr Tumusiime had to step back, look at the book and then look at Mr Kahoza.

He did this double-take a few times until it dawned on him that Mr Kahoza actually wrote this book yet he’s a retiring man instead of a firebrand. It was as if Mr Kahoza had an out-of-body experience just to write this book. Well, at least to his publisher.

“Peasants do not see power as something that must be accounted for. They view it as absolute, making true democracy impossible. Democracy, as understood in the West, requires a different cultural foundation that is lacking in predominantly peasant societies,” the author wrote.

He added: “Peasants, unfamiliar with the modern state structures imposed by colonial powers, support only policies that benefit them directly. Common interest is an abstract concept that makes sense only to the educated.” Mr Kahoza doubled down on this view during his speech, saying Africa’s problem is its people.

That’s because more than 60 percent of Africans are involved in agriculture, with many considered smallholder farmers or peasants. Closely identified with smallholding farming as opposed to policy-oriented commercial farming, African peasants are not tied to the destiny of the wider world.

Rather, theirs is a self-destiny. It is limited by the narrowness of a near-sighted vision whose nature-centricity makes them superstitious, fatalistic and at variance with a wage economy. The wage economy is defined by an urbanite’s earning, spending, saving, and investing.

The peasant, on the other hand, thinks only of eking out enough to subsist day-to-day. So Mr Kahoza excoriated the peasantry. However, before he could hit a home run with that view, Mr Tumwesigye threw him a curve ball in the shape of the observation that if Mr Kahoza were to run for office, he might garner sub-zero votes. Still, he agreed with him.

The peasant is a liability to Africa’s designs on greatness. Mr Kahoza also threw a wet blanket over the notion of African unity, arguing that it is not possible or even practicable since African countries largely produce the same goods.

Hands off the peasantry

After Mr Kahoza took his seat, Mr Sam Kutesa requested the MC Charles Batambuze to give him the microphone. The former Foreign Affairs minister then used his time politely disagreeing with Kahoza.

He said the peasants despise the so-called elite because they seem to have no solutions, beyond more conspicuous consumption, for the quandary in which the peasant class finds itself. His sympathetic view of the peasantry challenged all those present to do more than peasants when it comes to food production.

Mr Rugunda echoed much of what was said before he assumed the rostrum. Additionally, he presented a nuanced argument for Marxism with African characteristics, which would be a departure from Marxist-Leninist, Maoist or Stalinist thought.

Instead, we would have Marxist-Africanist thought. He said Mr Kahoza was an Afro-optimist for looking for solutions to Africa’s many problems.

Rich versus poor

Mr Kahoza argued that the disparity between rich and poor in Africa is becoming even more pronounced than it was. The gap between the rich and poor in Africa has always been sizeable, with the richest 10 percent holding a disproportionately large share of wealth, while the poorest 50 percent hold a meagre fraction, leading to high levels of income inequality.

This, he argued, will lead to conflict, coups and regime change. He said it must be remedied in favour of an egalitarian society

. Mr Kahoza used Marxism to decipher the character of Africa’s class struggle and the evolution of modes of production where the means of production are collectively owned and controlled, resolving exploitation, inequality and conflict.

Mr Kahoza’s sharp eye for the stirring phrase and his propensity to play intellectual gumshoe in his search of what ails Africa and what can cure Africa made him dig deep.

He appears to have asked the right questions, even though there are no easy answers. PSST Ggoobi could help.

In 2022, he launched his book titled Beyond Recovery: Policies Towards Resurgent Growth in Uganda, Outlining Policy Options to Support the Transition from Pandemic-induced Slowdown to Robust Economic Growth.

However, Mr Kahoza has enough intellectual heft to find his own answers and it is this singleness of purpose that makes him a writer’s writer.