Boom for cocoa farmers as Uganda’s export earnings surge by 42%

Uganda’s cocoa bean exports have hit a record high, earning $68.7 million (Shs254 billion) in February 2025, in a significant boost to the country's economy.

According to the latest report from the Bank of Uganda, this represents a 42 percent increase in cumulative revenue for the 2024-2025 period.

This remarkable performance marks a major milestone for Uganda’s cocoa industry, which has been steadily growing in recent years. The upward trend began in December 2024, when Uganda exported cocoa beans worth $44.2 million, and continued into January 2025, with exports valued at $67.8 million.

The surge in exports and revenue can be attributed to a combination of factors, including favorable global prices and increased production. Government initiatives to support farmers and improve infrastructure have also played a crucial role in the industry’s growth.

According to data, the volumes exported in January and February this year were significantly higher, with 7,652 metric tons (MT) exported in January and 7,930 MT in February. This marks a strong increase compared to the same period last year, when 6,242 MT were exported in January and 5,527 MT in February.

Cumulatively, Uganda exported 56,094 MT of cocoa beans from March 2024 to February 2025, up from 50,539 MT during the same period the previous year. This growth trajectory is a positive sign for the industry, which had exported 35,596 MT in the 2022-2023 period.

The increased revenue from cocoa bean exports is expected to positively impact Uganda’s economy, particularly in rural areas where cocoa production remains a major source of income for many farmers.

According to Mr JB Lwere, Export Promotions Executive at the merged Exports Free Zones, "Exports out of West Africa have been falling because of a crop virus that has affected them, so world market prices are going up compared to volume against value for this year against last year for the same months."

He added, "We need to fully investigate the situation in West Africa before we make any recommendations. Cocoa is a long-term crop, so investing in it now has to be done with due consideration of recovery in West Africa."

As the country’s cocoa industry continues to thrive, stakeholders remain optimistic about future prospects.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work of farmers, traders, and exporters," said a senior official. "We expect this growth to continue, driven by our efforts to improve quality and increase production."

In 2025, major cocoa-growing districts in Uganda include Bundibugyo, Buikwe, Mukono, Jinja, and Masindi. Other significant cocoa-producing districts are Hoima, Mubende, Mayuge, Mpigi, Luweero, Masaka, and Kasese.

Districts in the eastern, western, and central parts of Uganda are also known for cocoa cultivation.