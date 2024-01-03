Boost for emergency response as Kibuku gets ambulance

Mothers who have been facing difficulty in accessing health services in remote Kibuku District villages yesterday jubilated as they received a brand-new ambulance from the Ministry of Health.

The ambulance worth millions is expected to improve health care services in the district with a population exceeding 240, 000 people.

“We have been facing a big challenge in accessing the Kibuku Health Centre IV but the new ambulance is a big boost, especially to expectant mothers and other critically sick people,” noted mother of four, Mary Mugala, a resident of Buseta Sub-county.

Similarly, district health secretary Augustine Majanga observed that the ambulance will improve the referral process for medical emergencies.

Official statistics show that out of the 353 Constituencies, 192 now have ambulances- representing a coverage rate of 54%.Additionally, all referral hospitals boost a 100% coverage rate.

On Tuesday, Bunyoro affairs state minister Jennipher Namuyangu, who represented health minister Dr Ruth Aceng at the ambulance handover, said government is committed to construct health centre IIIs at every sub-county across the entire country,

“We are also committed to secure more ambulances to be given to all constituencies in dire need,” she emphasized.

“This ambulance is intended to serve the vulnerable communities to access health services and should not be diverted to useless issues like transporting business goods. The Ambulance shouldn’t also carry dead bodies but only patients,” she further guided.

Kibuku County Member of Parliament Hebert Kinobere used the function to rebuke health workers for abandoning landline phones he donated to seven health facilities in Kibuku County to help patients.

According to him, only three –at Lwatama, Buseta and Kasasira, are still working yet all the 7 have been getting free airtime.

On his part, Kibuku LC5 chairman Mohammed Nakeba decried ambulance drivers who exorbitantly charge patients.

“This should immediately stop. Any driver involved will face disciplinary action as stipulated under standing orders,” Nakeba warned.

He said that government has allocated Shs1million for fuel per quarter.

Kibuku District has a population of about 240, 000 people served by 9 health centre 111s, 1 health centre IV and two health centre IIs.