Boris envoy roots for girls’ education on Uganda visit

The United Kingdom Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Girls’ Education, Ms Helen Grant, has said educating girls is one of the smartest investments we can make to grow economies.

Mr Boris Johnson’s envoy was in Uganda to see first-hand the work the UK is doing to help girls access and benefit from quality education in Uganda to build back better together from coronavirus. Her visit included a meeting with the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni.

“Uganda is an incredible country, and I was blown away by the warm welcome I received and the ambition and potential in the young women and girls I met.

“Educating girls is one of the smartest investments we can make to grow economies, save lives, and build back better from Covid-19. I am heartened by the progress being made, with the UK’s support, in Uganda to get girls learning.

But we’re not there yet. The UK has set out ambitious global targets of getting 40 million more girls in school, and a third more girls reading by the age of 10, in low- and middle-income countries.

“I look forward to working with Uganda ahead of the Global Education Summit: Financing GPE 2021-2025 in July to urge countries to invest in education and improve access for girls.”

Uganda was the Special Envoy’s first overseas visit since her appointment, highlighting the importance the UK places on girls’ education in Uganda and beyond.

Ms Grant was appointed Special Envoy for Girls’ Education by UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in January 2021 as part of the UK government’s global commitment to stand up for the right of every girl to 12 years of quality education.

Ms Grant’s visit was an important opportunity to reinforce the UK’s message on the need to continue to get girls learning.

