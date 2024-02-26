Born-again leaders seek inclusion in PDM

The National Fellowship of Born-Again Pentecostal Churches (NFBPC) has asked the government to involve Born Again churches in government programmes if they are to also develop themselves.

The NFBPC leadership claimed that they have been left out of most government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), a programme that the government is seeking to lift 17.5 million Ugandans in 3.5 million households out of poverty.

Mr Richard Magongo, the spokesperson of Pentecostal Churches, said the NFBPC has more than 14,000 churches with about 1,000 pastors and that if the born-again churches are involved in the PDM, they will crusade and rally Christians to embrace other government programmes.

He made the call on Saturday during the consecration ceremony of the newly-elected bishop of Pentecostal Christians, Mr Livingstone Mugabi, at Covenant Nations Church in Luzira to oversee all Pentecostal churches in Nakawa area.

“In every parish you go, you will find a born-again church with well-established structures and the government can use such platforms to rally Christians and involve them in government programmes such as PDM,” Mr Magongo said.

He added: “The government should involve our institutions in the PDM. We are now across the country and we have established churches even at the lowest level and we pastor millions of Ugandans in our churches.”

President Museveni has been a lead crusader of the socio-economic transformation of Uganda’s gospel, which, in his words, is to catapult the country into middle-income after decades of staggered peasant survival.

Mr Magongo also used the same event to implore all born-again Christians to indicate that they fall under the category of a religious sect known as the Pentecostals during the May 10 national population census exercise.

The newly elected Bishop, in his maiden speech, urged pastors operating in Nakawa areas to register their churches with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) and get certificates of operations.

“Pastors should work and have investments and we ask other pastors to work or have something that can bring in money before they go establish a church and not stop depending on Christians,” Mr Mugabi said.

He added: “We started with nothing if you look at the history of Uganda, but right now we are educated as pastors and we have PhDs and can also offer psycho-social support to most Christians.”