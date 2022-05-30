BoU boss tips on workplace management

The acting governor of Bank of Uganda (BoU), Mr Michael Atingi-Ego, has said he sometimes dines with his security detail to encourage open communication at the financial institution.

Mr Atingi-Ego said the information he gets from people at the bottom canno be got from boardroom meetings, hence the need to have open channels of communication with everyone.

“Leadership is the most important aspect of any organisation, club name it, . Why I am talking about open communication? Nobody has monopoly of ideas, so you need to listen to all kinds of ideas and get to understand, where are they coming from and where they want to go,” Mr Atingi-Ego said last week while installing the new president of Rotary Club of Kampala, day break, Mr Mr Edward Mugerwa.

“So president Mugerwa, you need to have open communication by listening to one another. Then, there is the aspect of networking, it’s very critical. You can network by doing very simple things, the best ideas come from the very bottom, sometimes, get to have lunch with security guards and some of the views you get from there, you never get from the boardroom,” he added.

The central bank boss also encouraged the president-elect not to ignore the views of new comers, saying they could be bringing on board, fresh and good ideas to be tapped into.

Mr Mugerwa promised to grow the membership of the rotary by at least 40 percent, ensure that no member leaves the club by targeting 100 percent retention, and partner more with other rotary clubs, among other strategies.

He now replaces Mr Fredrick Kitakule.