BoU governor named among 25 best performing globally

The governor of the Bank of Uganda (BoU), Michael Atingi-Ego, has been named among the 25 best-performing central bank governors in the world in 2025.

Global Finance magazine listed Dr Atingi-Ego after he earned one of the highest grades in its annual Central Banker Report Cards 2025 for economic management.

The grading, based on a scale from “A+” to “F”, assesses success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth, currency stability, interest rate management, and political independence. An “A” represents excellent performance, while “F” indicates outright failure.

Dr Atingi-Ego received an A- grade, placing him among the top 25 governors recognized globally this year. The award reflects not only his leadership but also the strength of the Bank of Uganda in macroeconomic management.

“Most central bankers have spent the past few years battling inflation with their most effective tool: higher interest rates, though their mandates may differ from country to country. As inflation recedes, we’re beginning to see the results of those tough policy decisions,” said Global Finance founder and editorial director, Mr Joseph Giarraputo.

He added: “Our annual Central Banker Report Cards recognize those leaders who have not only delivered results but done so with independence, discipline, and strategic foresight.”

The recognition comes as Uganda posts steady economic growth. While presenting the budget strategy for the financial year 2026/27 at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, on September 11, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said GDP expanded by 6.3% in FY 2024/25, up from 6.1% the previous year.

Mr Kasaija attributed the performance to increased government expenditure in productive sectors through the Parish Development Model (PDM), industrial output, services, tourism, and investments in oil and gas. Favorable weather, strong agricultural harvests, agro-processing, and growth in fixed capital formation also contributed to the upward trend.

In nominal terms, the economy grew to Shs226.3 trillion in FY 2024/25 (about $61.3 billion), up from Shs203.7 trillion ($53.9 billion) in FY 2023/24. In Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms, GDP rose to $174.2 billion.

On inflation, Mr Kasaija reported that price levels have remained stable, at 3.8% in both July and August 2025, down from 3.9% in June. He attributed this to the coordination of monetary and fiscal policies, as well as stable global fuel prices and reduced food costs from improved harvests.

“The inflation outlook for FY 2025/26 remains well-anchored within the medium-term target of 5 percent, signaling continued price stability even in the face of emerging risks,” Mr Kasaija said.

He also hailed the resilience of the Uganda shilling, now ranked among Africa’s most stable currencies, which he linked to prudent macroeconomic management, government investments in productive programmes, and increased international confidence.

First published in 1994, the Central Banker Report Cards evaluate nearly 100 central bank governors from around the world, as well as those from the EU, the Eastern Caribbean, and regional African central banks.

Global Finance was founded in 1987 by Joseph Giarraputo and Carl Burgen as a monthly business and finance magazine.



