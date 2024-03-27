BoU rejects Juuko's Stanbic replacement

The Central Bank has declined Stanbic Bank's nominee to replace outgoing Chief Executive Officer Anne Juuko who has been promoted to a regional position based in Nairobi.

The lender's board of directors wrote to the Bank of Uganda in February nominating Kenneth Mvuselelo Fakudze for the position. A Swazi national, Mr Makudze runs the lender's operations in the southern African country.

"Bank of Uganda hereby declines the request from Stanbic Bank Uganda Ltd, to appoint Mr Kenneth Mvuselelo Fakudze as the Chief Executive," Mr Tumubweinee Twinemanzi, the executive director in charge of bank supervision wrote back last week.

"You are advised to nominate another candidate in accordance with Financial Institutions (Amendment of Third Schedule) Instrument, 2022," he added.

The statutory instrument cited specifies the criteria for determining "a fit and proper person to manage, control or become a director or substantial shareholder in a financial institution."

It was not immediately clear why the nomination was rejected and if any of the fit and proper clauses had been breached. Officials at the Central Bank and at Stanbic Bank have been contacted for comment.

Appointed in 2020, Ms Juuko's tour of duty ended earlier this month with the bank posting a record Shs412 billion in profit after tax, which was 15.2 per cent higher than the previous year.

Her departure has created a vacancy at the top of the country's biggest bank by assets and profitability, and one of the plummiest jobs in the industry.

Earlier this month, a report in the Monitor noted that after years in which most banks were steered by foreigners, more lenders were turning to Ugandan top executives.