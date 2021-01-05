Boxer Juuko survives torture in army detention

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Former professional boxer Justin Juuko says he survived torture during detention at Mbuya Military Barracks after he threatened his tormentors that he would fight back if they dared assault him.

Mr Juuko and another Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) activist Garrypaul Mayanja were arrested by Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence personnel on December 12 as they conducted training for polling agents in Greater Masaka area ahead of the upcoming elections.

Mr Juuko was twice taken to the barracks disciplinary unit, which is the lowest court in the army judicial structure, to answer charges of treachery and illegal possession of firearms. He was detained at Makindye barracks.

However, he was released on December 31 after 19 days in detention when the General Court Martial withdrew the charges against him.

“We were arrested when we were doing voluntary work for our party, but I was shocked to hear allegations that we were training people to riot,” Mr Juuko told journalists in Kampala yesterday.

Mr Juuko and Mayanja spent the first two days in detention at Kasijjagirwa Army Barracks in Masaka before they were transferred to Mbuya barracks in Kampala.

“At Mbuya I was already stressed and when the soldiers attempted to torture me, I threatened to fight back,” Mr Juuko said.

“I realised young officers had a tendency of torturing detainees and when they tried it on me, I told them to stop because I could fight back in my defence, which could end badly,” he said.

He, however, said when they were taken to Makindye barracks for further detention, they were treated well.

“The military at Makindye treated me professionally and I had no issue with them,” Mr Juuko said.

Mr Juuko, 47, who is also a resident of California, US, thanked the media, the FDC party and human rights defenders for playing a key role in his release.

Mr Juuko said at Makindye barracks, he found inmates who had spent several years in detention without being charged.

“There are many detainees who have spent three years without knowledge of their charges. Others said even their families do not know where they are. I need to become a human rights activist to seek justice for such people,” he said.

Since Mr Juuko’s detention, the boxing fraternity is under fear after security operatives killed renowned boxer Isaac Zebra Ssenyange near his home in Bwaise, a Kampala suburb. Three more boxers have gone missing and one returned after being tortured in an unknown detention cell.

“We should be worried as boxers. It began with me and our friend Zebra didn’t get a chance to defend himself before the law,” Mr Juuko said.

