Boy who lost hand to explosive seeks help

A 12-year-old boy, who lost his right hand to what is believed to be an abandoned teargas canister, is desperately seeking government assistance.

Marvin Oriba, a Primary Four pupil at Pandwong Primary School, found the canister near his home in Hilltop Cell, Pandwong Division, Kitgum Municipality, on Sunday.

Playing with three other children, Oriba treated the explosive as a toy and, unfortunately, removed the pin, triggering an explosion.

The blast shattered his right hand, causing injuries to other parts of his body, including his thighs and stomach, leaving him bleeding profusely. He was taken to Kitgum General Hospital, with only two fingers dangling.

His mother, Ms Christine Apiyo, and sister Flavia Lamaro, say they are still in shock and incapacitated to support the boy’s medical bill and how they will handle him after he is discharged.

Ms Christine recounted the horrifying scene, saying: “When it exploded, all his fingers were shattered on the spread on the wall, even the police came and saw even the blood on the wall .’’

“Me I don’t have anything, not even any money. I didn’t even farm anything, my other child Emmy is also battling a heart disease. He should have been at Gulu Hospital for his checkup. I don’t have anything, not even money. I am in a difficult situation,’’ she says.

Oriba’s father, Mr Churchill Onencan, appealed asked the government to provide an artificial arm, cover medical expenses, educate him and compensate the family for the damages and trauma endured.

“After this incident, I reported to the authorities and told them about what happened. These are government properties that caused problems for the child. He has been taken to the hospital. We are now struggling with the medical bills,’’ Mr Churchill says.

Dr Geoffrey Akena, the Kitgum General Hospital acting Medical Superintendent, says amputating the right hand from the wrist was a necessary life-saving measure to prevent further damage.

“There are some pieces of the hand and tissues of the hand. So when we assessed we grabbed that hand, tied it to prevent more bleeding to avoid more bleeding. We decided this one may need theatre, we sent the boy to the theater because that had was already shattered and we couldn’t do much,’’ Dr Akena says.

Dr Akena says the boy will require an artificial hand in the future.

He says the boy was still in pain but would slowly stabilise slowly.

Mr Alex Odongtoo, the former mayor of Kitgum Town, says police vehicles had been frequenting the area, suggesting that the explosives might have inadvertently fallen from them.

When contacted on the phone, the Kitgum District Police Commander, Mr Peter Oyesige, says the matter is under investigation.

Other incidents