Boys beat girls in PLE

In 2019, boys beat girls in performance despite the fact that more girls sat for the PLE.

Boys who sat 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) have, again performed better than their female counterparts, according to the results released Friday by the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) at State House, Enetbbe.

The board’s executive secretary, Mr Daniel Odong said boys performed better than girls after they recorded a lower failure rate.

He said 44,877 male candidates passed with Division one compared to 36,987 girls who passed with the same division.

A total of 163,973 boys passed in Division Two compared to 170,738 girls.

“63,781 boys passed in D3 compared to 82,361 girls. 30,394 boys failed exams compared to 43,924 girls,” Mr Odongo said.

According to the board, pupils who sat for the 2020 primary leaving examination excelled in Social Studies and Science subjects.

The board revealed that 15.3 percent of pupils got distinctions in SST, 80.4 per cent got credits while 93.5 per cent got Passes.

“Science came in the second position with 11.8 percent pupils getting distinctions. English comes in the third position with 7.1 percent getting distinctions and mathematics was the worst done with only 5.2 percent getting distinctions,” the board’s executive secretary observed.

Mr Odongo said there was a slight drop in performance across all the three pass levels.

Last year, SST and English were the best performed subjects.

A total of 749,761 candidates from 14,300 centres (schools) registered for PLE in 2020 compared to 695,804 in 2019. Of this number, 513,085 (68.4%) from 11,231 centres were Universal Primary Education (UPE) beneficiaries, and 236,677 (31.6%) of the candidates were Non UPE. Table 1 below gives details of candidature and centres for the last five years.