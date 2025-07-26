Breaking barriers with breakdance

On a late Thursday afternoon, I find several youth and young children taking part in free breakdance classes under the auspices of Imagination Circle Limited at the Economic and Community Development Complex in Makindye Division’s Namuwongo slum. I also learn that the sessions are triweekly. Sylvia Nabukenya, a 23-year-old dance coach, is taking the youngsters through various dance steps as music from a loudspeaker on one of the dance floors blares. “I was teaching them the basic movements of breakdance. The six steps of breakdancing: one step, two step, three step, four step, five step, and six step. And the elements of breakdance, power moves, freeze, top locks and footwork,” Ms Nabukenya reveals after the day’s classes end. Abduraheman Edema, 10, tells me why the lure of breakdancing is strong.

The Primary Four pupil at Ai-Maan Nursery and Primary School in Namuwongo says: “I like breakdancing. I come here every day after school to learn, and be fit.” And star attractions are not in scant supply. One of them is Mark Kaweesi, the famous Ugandan B-boy/breakdancer and hip-hop artist. “Every week, we are in Namuwongo and we are sharing our passion, skills, creativity, culture and practice of breaking with some of our students in this informal settlement,” Kaweesi tells me. “We started these free ongoing classes to grow outstanding B-boys and b-girls, nurture creativity, build 21st Century skills, train artist educators, and engage young people in a programme that challenges them to channel their energy into positive and creative ways. Our purpose is simple - assist young people to find, grow and learn to use their strengths and talents well,” Mr Kaweesi adds.

Been there, done that

Each of the three sessions held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays averages about 30 students. Kaweesi says the only way is up, with Ms Nabukenya crediting him for helping her venture into coaching. She is not the only one who has benefited from Kaweesi’s generosity with his knowledge. “I’m like a coach for these free dance classes. I am from this village and any time I can get time to breakdance with the children, I do it. Because I have some idea of breakdance, I can teach them. I can be their coach on the days when Mark fails to send an instructor. But otherwise, I’m the one in charge of this project here,” Abdu Shakur Kwezi, 19, discloses. Kaweesi is the co-founder and chief producer of the Break-Fast Jam annual breakdance festival since 2011. He is also the founder and director of Imagination Circle Limited since 2018.

His heart beats for the disadvantaged children in the slums and streets. Breakdance and hip-hop skills, he tells us, are an alternative livelihood that can uplift the downtrodden from urban poverty and crime. He owes his success to his lived experiences. “Because I know how it feels and how it is like to find yourself in that lifestyle—needing to uplift yourself from it so badly but lacking a broader imagination and supportive people around you,” he says. Nabukenya and Kwezi are among the youth whose lives Kaweesi has helped turn around. “I have been doing breakdancing for the last five years. Breakdance has been helpful to me. I had [dropped out of school] Primary Seven, and I thought the whole world had ended. But when I started breakdancing, I got a sponsor, who paid my fees from Senior One to Six,” Nabukenya reveals, adding: “I got the chance to learn true breakdance. So, it was a very big chance for me. And right now, I’m a dance instructor. So, I teach in schools, that is my job. That is why I enjoy teaching the new generation.”

Boundless opportunities

The mentor says he saw a lot in his mentee, so much so that Nabukenya was added to Imagination Circle’s roster. “Since 2023, we added her to our team of instructors, whom we send to teach weekly at various schools, organisations and private clients. Nabukenya is a mother to a three-year-old boy,” Kaweesi says, adding: “When we talked with her before she joined, one of the things she needed was ways she could earn a reasonable salary that is consistent. We have been able to offer her that plus professional growth opportunities, and work experience.” Kwezi, who started breakdancing in 2015 when he was still in primary school, has not been left out either.

The youngster tells Saturday Monitor that he got “a sponsor who paid my school fees until I dropped out of school in Senior Three.” Sadly, he has been unable to continue with his education after his sponsor—who lived abroad—passed away two years ago. “I tell [the children] about my story of where breakdance has brought me from. Because, for me, I lived on the streets. I used to collect scrap for a living after both my parents passed away. I tell them drugs are bad,” Kwezi reveals. Kaweesi says he met Kwezi “when he was about five years old at one of my first volunteering assignments at the In Need Home organisation in Kisugu, where he used to get education and other necessities.” After teaching Kwezi the ropes of breakdancing, the pair went separate ways. They, however, recently reconnected when Kwezi asked Kaweesi “to guide, mentor and collaborate with him to start free and open breakdance classes in his community of Namuwongo.”

That programme, Kaweesi adds, has seen Kwezi “become a positive role model for many of the youth in the Namuwongo informal settlement.” Kaweesi says dance is an umbrella which houses so many specific areas that an individual can focus on. These include stage performances, battling/competing, teaching, coaching, choreographing, judging, media, marketing, fashion, videography, photography, and production, among others. “The key,” Kaweesi advises, “is engaging with the dance community, figure out where the need is and tailor-make a solution to fulfil that need.” Kaweesi still has fond memories of judging at the Undisputed International Breakdance championship in Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this year, and at World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) Breaking Continental Championship Africa held in Morocco. “The sense of big achievement isn’t in judging at an event in another country, but rather being recognised, trusted and invited by internationally known prominent producers,” he says.

Break-Fast Jam

Kaweesi also speaks glowingly about Break-Fast Jam. It’s a dance and culture development social initiative centred on breaking (breakdance) while housing hip-hop culture, music, dance, multi-arts, urban lifestyle, innovative fashion. It is also fixated on creativity, as well as the fusion of hip-hop with African traditional elements, and seeks to offer a unique cultural experience. “We started Break-Fast Jam in 2011. Our intention was to bring breakdancers from the streets (wherever they train from) to the stage,” he says. “For nine consecutive years, Break-Fast Jam served as a platform that brought new and fresh dancers, attracting international prominent dancers to come to Uganda, inspiring dance scenes/communities in other countries, combining various dance and creativity associated elements, which formed a relevant audience and unique experience,” he adds.

Kaweesi says the activities of the Break-Fast Jam were paused during the Covid-19 pandemic. “…I am channeling all my energy and resources towards the Imagination Circle initiative. One of our priority projects is to elevate the standard of Uganda’s breakdance industry through providing quality workshops, camps, jams and more.” As an orphan, Kaweesi grew up in the slums of Kikubamutwe in Kabalagala and Kiyembe in Kansanga, Kampala. Paying his school dues was a challenge. “I could hardly study two full weeks without getting sent out for school fees.” He would drop out of school after Senior Four. That end would mark the beginning of something else. “In 2008, a former school mate, Kibuuka Mukisa, told me about free breakdance classes, which were being offered at the Sharing Youth Centre Nsambya in Kampala by Breakdance Project Uganda.

He invited me to join in August of that year, that is when I started engaging with breakdance and hip-hop culture,” he says. He adds: “Breakdance re-scripted me and gave me a new and positive identity. Before, I was called ‘Mark the school dropout’, ‘Mark the slum dweller’ without a home or ‘Mark the orphan’.” Kaweesi says: “The dance industry in Uganda is a work in progress. We are moving at a rather slower pace, but taking the steps, learning lessons in the process and figuring it out.” He adds: “For our industry to be sustainable, I think we need more consistent, good quality, well organised and accessible dance studios/space, festivals and shows.” As to his future dance plans, he says: “In breakdance, we say once a B-boy is always a B-boy. My focus, moving forward, is to master judging, coaching and mentoring emerging breakdancers, producing interventions that grow our dance.”

In popular culture

Mark Kaweesi has featured in the book titled Build, The Power of Hip-Hop Diplomacy in a Divided World by Professor Mark Kartz. He has been featured on the CNN Africa Voices Changemakers programme, where he shared his efforts of using breakdance as a tool to uplift others, positively impact others and bring about positive change in Uganda. He features in Adam Sjoberg’s 2014 feature documentary Shake the Dust, which tells the stories of breakdancers from conflicted “third-world” communities around the globe who, although separated by cultural boundaries and individual struggles, are intrinsically tied to one another through their passion for dance and hip-hop culture.





The breakdancers from Uganda, Columbia, Cambodia and Yemen are using breakdance as a tool to uplift themselves and others in their communities. An international dance judge licensed with Dance Adjudication Network (DAN) and the World Dancesport Federation (WDSF), Kaweesi describes himself as a football fan. “I watch and rewatch many matches. I enjoy taking my son outside, and watching him play and exercise his curiosity and other spontaneous things.” Kaweesi is married to Pleunie Van Uden, and they live with their one-year-old son in Kitalanga, Kansanga in Kampala.



