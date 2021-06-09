Brian White ordered to pay Shs566m vehicle debt

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

City socialite Brian Kirumira, also known as Brian White, has been ordered to pay more than Shs566m to businessman Alex Binyenda as the outstanding balance for the purchase of a Mercedes Benz.

Justice Jeanne Rwakakooko of the Commercial Court, in her judgment, yesterday said the Shs566m compensation will attract a six per cent interest from May 22, 2018 to the judgment date.

“The defendant (Brian White) having admitted that there is indeed a balance on the purchase price of $160,000, the plaintiff (Mr Binyenda) is, therefore, entitled to the sum of $160,000, being the balance of the purchase price of the suit motor vehicle purchased by the defendant. Interest shall also be allowed,” Justice Rwakakooko ruled yesterday.

The matter arose in 2018 when Mr Binyenda through his lawyers of Wameli and Company Advocates sued Brian White in a bid to recover his outstanding balance.

Court documents show that in April 2018, Brian White approached Mr Binyenda and expressed interest in buying the car.

Subsequently, the duo entered into negotiations and they agreed that Brian White pays $260,000 (about Shs951m).

Advertisement

Brian White made a first deposit of $100,000 (about Shs366m) to the businessman..

Court documents further showed that Mr Binyenda kept on demanding for his outstanding balance but Brian White did not comply and went into hiding.

The socialite was only found after the businessman reported a case to police.

Justice Rwakakooko also dismissed Brian White’s counterclaim that police requested him to take back the disputed motor vehicle.

“The defendant consented to buy the said car with the intention to be bound and, therefore, it is presumed that since the details of the suit vehicle are clearly laid out in the log book, the defendant (Brian White) should have taken note of the same before the said purchase rather than after the purchase was made as alleged,” Justice Rwakakooko observed.

jkigongo@ug.nationmedia.com