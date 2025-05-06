Bribery, falsification of yellow books cited ahead of today’s NRM elections

Allegations of voter bribery, falsification of yellow books and suspension of some sub-county registrars started manifesting yesterday as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members prepared to participate in the village structure elections today.

Local party registrars are expected to first attend the baraza (public meeting) to verify members registered in the registers and later take part in the election of party village flag bearers for LCI chairmanship and village NRM structures in the 72,000 NRM polling stations.

However, by yesterday morning, reports had started trickling in, with claims that some politicians had already manipulated registrars and registered individuals from other areas or non-members into the NRM register to influence specific candidates in primaries or for potential misuse of party cards in the future.

Sembabule

In Sembabule District, for instance, with a history of chaos during NRM primaries, the party registrar for Lwemiyaga County, Fred Bogere Matovu, was suspended following allegations of withholding yellow books beyond the stipulated period.

Two other unidentified sub-county registrars in Mawogola West Constituency have also been suspended over abetting irregularities in the registration of party members. During a meeting with NRM leaders in Sembabule District on Sunday, Maj (Rtd) James Kibobe, the NRM Commissioner in charge of Central Region, said they had resolved to replace Lwemiyaga Sub-county registrar Fred Bogere Matovu and two others in Mawogola West County following reports to ensure smooth exercise.

“We are not postponing elections as some party leaders in Sembabule were requesting. What is going to happen is that party members in Lwemiyaga and Mawogola West, where yellow books were reportedly falsified, are going to register afresh on Tuesday morning and later vote in the afternoon,” he said.

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo, retired Brig Emmanuel Rwashande, Sembabule District Woman MP Mary Begumisa, retired Gen Fenehansi Keitirima, a political influencer in Sembabule and many other political contenders attended the meeting.

Southern regional police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed that some 133 NRM yellow books were recovered from Mr Bogere after he was found hiding in Kiruhura District. Yellow books are the party registry entry for membership and the booklets are later forwarded to the district party offices. In many villages sampled in the Central Region, the NRM polling assistants sent to register members intending to contest for the positions in vain.

At Gayaza, one of the cells in Kimaanya / Kabonera Municipality in Masaka City, such as other cells in the municipality, party members agreed to share the village seats among those who had expressed interests to take up the positions.

Mr Edward Waliggo, who retained the seat of representative of Persons with Disabilities at Gayaza Village NRM party structure, says they sat and agreed that incumbents continue serving in their positions since no other people had expressed interest in the positions since the commencement of the exercise last week.

“Since the exercise started, the village registrar has been coming here, but he has been doing almost nothing until we agreed that those who are willing to retain the village positions continue serving. Now our village is sorted and we are waiting for elections at the parish level next month,” he adds.

Mr Ashiraf Lubinga, the NRM Registrar Gayaza Village, says at first, he thought the slow turnout was because people wanted to come during the weekend, but still they did not show up.

“It has always been like that, even in the past, people at the village level don’t want to challenge the incumbents,” he adds. Mr Umar Ssebulime, the Masaka region NRM administrative secretary, said many NRM members in the area have not fully participated in activities ahead of the polls. “Most people lost interest in the lower structures,’’ he said.

In Kamuli District, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and also the district Woman MP, rallied NRM members to ensure voting is done with vigilance, caution and seriousness, saying this feeds into the party’s Central Executive Committee of NRM elections where she is a contender.

However, she claimed that the NRM and the national Electoral Commission registers have been infiltrated with schemers who, she said, have included names of nonresidents, citing her Bosobya-Mbulamuti polling area, which has about 35 voters, but the register had been inflated to more than 75 voters.

Kalungu

In Kalungu Distrit, the State Minister for Water Ms Aisha Sekindi, who is also the district woman legislator, has already declared that she will not take part in the internal electoral process, citing concerns over a plot to rig her out after adding more than 7,000 ghost voters in the district party register.

Ms Sekindi, who is seeking a third term in Parliament, said there is a clique within the district NRM camp working to undermine her politically. She also expressed concern that the primaries could lead to conflicts and problems for the electorate.

"The party leadership issued a directive that once you participate in party primaries and lose, you should not come back as an independent. "When I looked at our register in Kalungu, I resolved not to participate in the primaries," the minister said while speaking at the burial of late Ahmed Mwanje, former chairperson of Kirinya Cell in Lukaya Town Council on April 24. In Gulu City, the NRM chairman for the Electoral Commission, Mr Odoki Lutukumoi, said the excitement is high and the number of party members who have shown interest in taking up leadership at various levels is high.

Mr Herbert Kamugisha, the NRM chairperson of Mbarara District, said his team has done thorough preparations to ensure a free and fair exercise. Mr Arthur Mwesigye, a resident of Rwenshanku in Bubaare, Kashari in Mbarara District, said there is a lot of influence peddling and bribery by those intending to stand for top elective positions like LCV and Members of Parliament.

“They know that the elected leaders at lower councils can influence their being elected, politics has been commercialised, and we are likely not to be able to get competent leaders,” he said. In Soroti City, Mr Justine Okello, the area NRM registrar, said they are prepared to conduct a smooth exercise.

“Nobody will be allowed to participate in the election exercise either as a candidate or a voter unless his or her name appears in the NRM register,” he vowed. Mr Richard Esegu, the NRM administration secretary in Soroti City, confirmed that they had received election materials, including the declaration forms.



He cautioned their registrars against connivance with a section of candidates to manipulate the exercise. “We don’t want to register the past incidents where some candidates alleged that they were double-counting pregnant mothers and even the children because we shall disqualify the results as long as there is sufficient evidence to prove such malpractices,” Mr Esegu said. Kisoro District NRM party administrative secretary Herbert Nsabimana said they have massively mobilised party members to turn up in droves and vote. In Kabale, Ms Babra Ainebyoona, the district NRM party registrar, said all 728 polling areas are ready. In Kanungu District, elections will take place in 25 villages, according to Mr Alex Turyahikayo, the District NRM Administrator. In his communication to party members on Saturday, President Museveni, also the national chairperson of NRM, urged members to fully participate in the exercise and chose their new leaders. However, Mr Museveni said although he will personally be part of the verification of the respective NRM village register at Rwakitura Village, Kiruhura District, he will not participate in the election. The NRM registrar in Kalangala District, Mr Julius Nganda, also said very few people expressed interest in contesting for various positions. Mr Crescent Kivumbi, the Mpigi District NRM chairperson, said in some areas, individual politicians planning to vie for different offices had usurped the roles of party registrars, sometimes ordering them not to register members they deem not to support them.

Tooro Sub-region

In many villages in the sub-region, NRM members have expressed readiness to participate in large numbers, citing the significance of grassroots leadership in shaping service delivery and local development. However, Mr John Mugisa, from Rwengoma B Cell in Fort Portal City, asked his party to look for money and organise a secret ballot for village chairpersons, claiming that lining up behind a candidate undermines democracy. “When lining up behind a candidate, all people in the city will come and vote, even residents who are not from this village will vote, in town it's hard to know who stays where,” he said. In Masindi District, Mr Steven Babihiirwe, the aspiring LC one chairperson of Nyangahya Village on the NRM flag, says his voters may abstain due to fear of being seen by other candidates he is contesting against, which may reduce his votes. Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director of Information, Publicity, who was in Mbale monitoring the exercise at the time this story was written, said the security personnel, including the District Police Commanders and Resident District Commanders, are well notified to ensure that security is provided. On complaints about irregularities in party registers, Dombo described these as mere allegations, “because no one had seen the register to claim that they were tampered with”. “Those [allegations] are done by some politicians to create room for themselves to get sympathy from their gullible supporters, but we can assure them that the exercise is going to be transparent,” he said.

Jinja

In Jinja City, election materials were distributed to polling officials on Monday morning. This was done to avoid a last-minute rush, which usually causes errors. “For us, we wanted everything to be set by Tuesday so that elections end on time since everything necessary would be read,” the city NRM administrative secretary, Mr Asuman Kambo, said, adding: “When you prepare early, you can avoid last-minute mistakes due to fighting.’’ The Busoga Region NRM Election supervisor, Mr Daudi Migereko, oversaw the distribution exercise for election materials at the city NRM Office on Lubasi Road. In Lira City, MrJacob Ocen, the area NRM publicity secretary, said names of the voters in the yellow register will be read aloud by the presiding officers, and they will be asked to move to the voting area to line up behind their candidates. NRM internal elections have often been characterised by voter bribery and chaos, which undermines the quality of leadership within the party. Critics and party members alike argue that if these issues are not swiftly addressed will again be denied free, fair, and transparent elections.

There are some voices in the party’s ranks that call for urgent reforms in the way internal party primaries are conducted, citing concerns over high costs, irregularities, and the controversial lining-up voting system. In some instances, some senior party members claim some members are denied the right to vote for their preferred candidates or are pressured into boycotting the elections. The 2020 NRM primaries were marred by violence and numerous petitions, raising concerns among party leaders and analysts. Party primaries polling dates: Party structures – May 6, 2025 SIG Committees (youth, PWDs and older persons) - May 24, 2025 Member of Parliament (Constituency, district/city and women MP) - July 16, 2025.

Compiled by al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, David Sekayinga, Brian Adams Kesiime, Joseph Omollo, Malik F Jjingo, Fred Wambede George Muron, Alex Ashaba Ismail Bategeka, Naume Biira, Robert Muhereza, Emmanuel Arineitwe Rajab Mukombozi, Antonio Kalyango, Jovita Kyarisiima and Hillary Twinamatsiko, Abubaker Kirunda, Denis Edema, Opio Sam Caleb, Isa Aliga, Regan Ocaya, Felix Warom Okello, Patrick Ebong, Robert Elema & Clement Aluma.





