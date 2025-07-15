Brick makers damage wetlands in Bushenyi

Leaders and resident of Bushenyi District have expressed concern over the degradation of wetlands by brick makers. Due to population growth and improved standards of living, the demand for building materials such as bricks has increased. This has lead to a rise in degradation of wetlands by brick makers. In Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality, activities of brick makers have led to some swamps drying up. Half of Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality lies within the wetland system that stretches from Nyakabirizi division through Bushenyi town and Kabagarame swamp before connecting to Kyamugambira River. Mr Martin Mugurusya, a resident of Kagwa town council, said the area has become dry posing a water crisis. “We normally have water challenges in the municipality because wetlands have been encroached by people who are carrying out their own economic activities like brick making and also those who have washing bays around wetlands.

They do this in order to provide basic needs to their families but they later affect thousands of people who are running their businesses in town ,’’ he said. Ms Rosette Nahwera, a resident of Nyakabirizi Division, said plants such as papyrus and acacia that people used to make mats and other things have since dried up because of the wetlands disappearing. “Our parents would use wetland edges to produce millet, other crops and still some farmers view them as fertile lands for agriculture. But the increasing population is the one imposing a heavy strain on the reservoirs like forest resources and swamps,’’ she said. Ms Nahwera added: “I have moved around the whole municipality and the highest degradation of wetlands is due to brick making in Nyakabirizi Division, Bushenyi Central Division.

And these people should know wetlands are should be protected. Encroachers should be imprisoned for at least 18 months or pay fines,’’ she said. Mr Andrew Kabuura 23, a resident of Ruharo ward, said brick making is his only source of livelihood, adding that the activity had saved him from joining bad groups that engage in criminal activities. “I decided to use part of our land that lies in a swamp to make bricks since it was idle. And most people despise this job because it is for the illiterate but I have been able to do other projects like farming after getting money from brick making,’’ he said. Mr Hillary Igambirine, the assistant Resident District Commissioner of Bushenyi, said the President has over the years asked people to leave wetlands freely and stubborn ones have refused to vacate them. “Brick making is a component of environmental degradation.

We are passionate about environmental conservation. We are the generation of environmental agents and this is the time to conserve the environment or never because a degraded environment means endangered animal species. Human beings cannot live on this planet when the environment is degraded,’’ he said. Mr Igambirine added: “I am appealing to all patriotic Ugandans to be agents of environment conservation but people throw plastics through car windows into the wetlands and people have washing bays in swamps, thus putting aquatic life in danger but forget that these swamps that are degraded are important in our daily lives.”

Mr Mwebaze Abbot, a senior environment officer at Bushenyi-Ishaka municipal council, said brick making is regulated by National Environment Act Cap 181 under schedule 660 as one of the activities that is supposed to be regulated in wetlands. ‘’We can’t stop developments because developments are taking place within urban authorities and what we usually do is to regulate how brick making is usually done in wetlands. We usually guide people involved in this activity to make sure that when they have done excavations, they should backfill the holes so that a wetland is restored in one way or the other,’’ he said.

