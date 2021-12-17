Bride who went into coma after birth control procedure dies

A newly wedded bride, who went into coma after a procedure for birth control at Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic Bukoto in Kampala, has died.

Ms Joan Namutebi died at night, Kampala Metropolitan Police and Criminal Investigations Directorate officers confirmed.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said "the deceased's body has been taken to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary for a post mortem".

Namutebi wedded Mr Derrick Wabwire last Friday and went for a birth control procedure on Saturday.

She developed pain after the procedure and fainted. Medics later took her to Victoria Hospital where she has been on life support.

The incident led to police intervention and arrest of four workers of Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic on offences of negligence.

They were, however, released yesterday.

Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesman Charles Twiine had said the post mortem would guide their investigations once the report is out.

"The post mortem and the tests we did will help us know whether there was a crime or not," Assistant Superintendent of Police Twiine said.

This publication, however, understands police have summoned the four fertility hospital staff again, and amended their offence to rash and negligence causing death