Briefing disturbed as Soroti students strike over transfer of teachers

St Mary's Girls' Secondary School students in Soroti city have gone on strike over the transfer of some of their science teachers, forcing authorities to brief S6 candidates in another school.

The students accuse head teacher Sr Mary Salume Aguti of orchestrating the transfer of teachers opposed to her mode of leadership, allegations she says are baseless because the transfers are done by the ministry of education and sports.

“The students attempted to go on rampage because two teachers have been transferred," Sr Aguti said.

The head teacher blamed teacher Pampas Obwangole for spearheading Friday’s strike saying he had refused to heed to the transfer orders from the ministry.

Obwangole has been transferred to Ngariam Seed Secondary School in neighbouring Katakwi District.

“We have 48 teachers here on government payroll and 17 on PTA but many have stayed at the school for over 20 years which called for transfers," she observed.

According to Sr Aguti, she was only responding to what government policy mandates for public servants.

Soroti City principal education officer Patty Emokor cautioned students not to be violent as he warned of action against errant learners.

“The act you have done today is regrettable and we are not happy with you at all," Emokor said.

Mr Emokor revealed that senior six candidates were forced to have their briefing at the neighbouring St Peter's Minor Seminary Secondary School in Madera “because of the chaotic scenes at St Mary’s today.”

“Repent and pray for your sisters to pass because you have already disorganized them," Emokor added.

Soroti District Police Commander (DPC) Clement Okanya urged students to end the strike.

“I’m not soft to be honest. I love where there is violence and if teachers and students are involved I will tear gas you," Okanya said.

Deputy Soroti Resident City Commissioner Claire Ayipo denounced indiscipline among the current generation of learners.