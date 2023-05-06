Brig Gen Kakono re-appointed commander artillery division

Brig Gen Daniel Kakono has been re-appointed as the Commander of Field Artillery Division replacing Colonel Poly Ouma who has been in office for the last one and a half years.

The re-appointment follows his Completion of a Course at the National Defence College - Uganda (NDC-U) in Jinja.

Presiding over the function held Friday at Field Artillery Division Headquarters in Masindi, the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi congratulated Kakono for successfully completing the course and returning to office.

"I have trust in you that you will command the division professionally and efficiently so as to add development in the country," Gen Mbadi said.

He applauded Col Poly Ouma and his team for numerous positive achievements registered during their term in office.

Gen Mbadi reminded officers that the army’s strength is anchored on its strategic relationship based on the pro-people ideology, which he said should be sustained for peace, stability and economic development of the country.

Brig Gen Daniel Kakono thanked the UPDF leadership for the opportunity accorded to him to do his course and be entrusted with the office for the second time.