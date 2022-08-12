British diplomat rallies UK businesses for Chevening

The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Ms Kate Airey, has rallied UK businesses in Uganda to support Chevening scholarship in order to increase the number of beneficiaries.

Chevening scholarship, which is administered by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is the British government’s premier funding for brilliant scholars around the world to undertake a one-year graduate studies at eligible UK universities.

“…we offer individuals who show potential to inspire, inform, and influence positive change the opportunity to study at a UK university to gain a UK educational qualification. Chevening scholars study subjects in almost any field, and go on to implement their ideas for positive change in a range of sectors,” according to information on the website of the scholarship that now has a 50,000-strong alumni network.

The scholarship is mainly funded by the British government and partners, among them some of the participating universities and corporate organisations.

It is in this context that High Commissioner Airey, while announcing a new sponsorship deal with British Insurance Company Prudential, implored other British businesses to follow suit.

“We have had an impact across board. We have ministers, we have Chevening Alumni leading Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and we see the changes they have made in the fields they work,” she said, adding, “Chevening is woven into the history of Uganda and the UK. Prudential is a British Company with British values. If other entities are coming [on], we shall be willing to have them.”

There are about 240 alumni of Chevening scholarship in Uganda since 1983, many working with government, media, international organisations, and corporations.

They are also involved in giving back to the community, the latest being their engagement to train urban refugees on financial literacy, legal, gender and human rights as well as entrepreneurship.

Speaking last week at the event to onboard Prudential, Ms Airey said Chevening alumni are making a world of difference in Uganda through their works across sectors and professions.

Mr Tetteh Ayitevie, the chief executive officer of Prudential Assurance Uganda Ltd, said they had been partnering with Chevening since 1998, but not in Uganda.

In total, 107 scholars have benefited from the Prudential support.

“At Prudential we believe that education empowers people to transform the community. We help people get the best out of life and we expect this to be the beginning of many years of successful partnerships. This may be the beginning of many more meetings and deepening financial inclusion in Uganda,” he said.

The insurance company plans to inject Shs47m a year to support one student to study a Master of Science in Financial Technology degree.

Ms Helen Kaweesa, the chairperson of the Uganda Chevening Alumni Association, said the scholarship is merit-based and life-changing.