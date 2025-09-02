British envoy commends Uganda’s Rhino conservation efforts

The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Lisa Chesney, has praised the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for its strides in conserving the Southern White Rhinos, 20 years after the species was reintroduced into the country.

Amb Chesney, who toured Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary alongside embassy officials, UWA’s executive director Dr James Musinguzi, and Uganda Tourism Board CEO Juliana Kaggwa, said Uganda had done “a remarkable job” in reviving a species that went extinct locally in 1983.

The envoy’s visit was part of activities ahead of the Rhino Naming Ceremony slated for September 22, where UWA hopes to raise $11 million (Shs40 billion) through its Name and Save a Rhino campaign to boost conservation efforts.

“I am deeply impressed by Uganda’s conservation efforts that have brought rhinos back from extinction to 48 individuals,” Chesney said, pledging to rally fellow diplomats to contribute. “I call on the global community to come to Uganda, name a rhino, and experience the Pearl of Africa’s beauty.”

Uganda reintroduced rhinos in 2005, with the first two kept at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre before six more were brought to Ziwa Sanctuary in 2006. Today, the population has grown steadily, with 17 calves awaiting naming.

Dr Musinguzi said the initiative goes beyond fundraising. “Every name bestowed on a rhino directly contributes to securing the future of this iconic species,” he said, noting plans to translocate 20 rhinos from Ziwa to Ajai Wildlife Reserve and introduce more into Kidepo Valley National Park.

He appealed to Ugandans and friends of conservation to support the campaign regardless of financial ability. “Even those who cannot raise the required naming fees can still befriend a rhino or contribute any amount to the cause,” he said.

Ms. Kaggwa said the initiative blends conservation with tourism, branding Uganda as one of the few destinations with the “Big Seven”—the Big Five plus mountain gorillas and chimpanzees.

“The rhino naming is not only about conservation but also about positioning Uganda as a leading tourism destination,” she said. “It allows visitors to actively participate in protecting nature while strengthening Uganda’s brand.”



