British tourist collapses, dies in Masindi hotel

Police in Masindi District in western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a 37-year-old British tourist died after collapsing in her guest room in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Katelia Khushid Banu is said to have died at around 12am, about four hours after she booked into the hotel.

A worker at the hotel who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said Banu checked into Masindi hotel together with her nine relatives around 8pm on Sunday after traveling from Kampala as tourists from the United Kingdom.

After being cleared by the hotel management, Banu reportedly entered room number 11 where she would spend the night.

However, at around 11:30 pm her relatives who were still outside heard her screaming for help from the bathroom. They responded quickly and found her on the floor.

“She told them that she had taken a shower and slid on the floor shortly after dressing up. Her relatives supported her and she sat outside with them before asking them to take her back to her room, where she collapsed and died,” Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson said.

According to police, Banu and her relatives traveled to Uganda on January 16, 2023, and spent some time in Kampala until January 29, 2023, when they traveled to Masindi.

Mr Hakiza said her body was conveyed to the city mortuary pending a postmortem. In April 2022, An Indian national also died in a guest house in the neighboring Kikuube District.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Mike Sultan, a resident of Hoima city. His body was found lying in his room in Kasonga guest house in Kasonga village, Kasonga parish in Kyangwali sub-county.