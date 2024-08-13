British tourists honour Jinja Hospital with new orthopedic ward

British tourists involved in a road accident in Jinja, where they received treatment at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, have pledged to construct a modern orthopedic ward worth Shs900 million at the facility as a gesture of appreciation.

Dr Alfred Yayi, the Hospital Director, explained that in 2022, the tourists, including Mr Samuel Leeds, visited various tourist sites in Jinja and the Busoga sub-region. Unfortunately, they were involved in a road crash and were evacuated to the hospital for medical care.

“When Mr Leeds and his colleagues received treatment and returned to the United Kingdom, they remembered the challenges faced in the orthopedic ward, including congestion, and wrote to Jinja Hospital authorities, requesting to construct a 64-bed capacity orthopedic ward in appreciation,” Dr Yayi said on Tuesday.

According to Dr Yayi, the proposed Shs900 million orthopedic ward will feature modern orthopedic beds to accommodate patients of all categories. It is expected to be commissioned by President Museveni in the first week of October and will be named the “Samuel Leeds Ward.”

Dr Yayi emphasised that the new facility will significantly alleviate the challenges currently faced by hospital staff and improve the quality of care for patients.

“We have specialists in the orthopedic department; however, with the new structure that will be ready within a few months, our patients will receive quality services which has been a challenge,” Dr Yayi further explained.

He noted that the existing ward, constructed in the 1930s, lacks privacy for both patients and healthcare workers, as it accommodates both male and female patients in shared spaces. Additionally, Jinja Hospital, located along the highway, often receives over 40 accident victims weekly.

Mr Arafat Kibulawo, a boda boda rider from Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District, shared his experience regarding the facility. His colleague sustained a leg fracture in an accident and he noted that while the hospital staff is dedicated, the facility suffers from poor ventilation.