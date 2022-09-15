Britons, Ugandans honor Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service

It is more than a week now since the death of UK’s longest-serving monarch, and the head of Commonwealth sovereign states Queen Elizabeth II.

The Commonwealth comprises United Kingdom (UK) and several other former dependencies such as Uganda, who acknowledge the British monarch as their symbolic head.

The Queen died last Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a holiday home for the British Royal Family.

Yesterday, a special Service was conducted in honour her at St Paul’s Cathedral in Namirembe, Kampala.

Present at the Service were dignitaries such as British nationals in Uganda, government officials, clergy and some members of the public.

The event’s official attire was black, a colour affiliated to periods of mourning.

The invited guests began trickling into the Cathedral by 1.30pm and while some proceeded inside to take their seats, others remained outside engaged in conversations centred on the departed Queen.

Soon everyone was seated and by 2.30pm, the Service kicked off with a hymn.

A few Bible verses were read before the laying of wreaths on the altar that had a portrait of Queen Elizabeth who was wearing a pink dress and a pearl necklace.

The wreaths were laid by the British High Commissioner to Uganda, Ms Kate Airey, Gen Jeje Odongo (Foreign Affairs Minister), Mr Patrick Luwaga (Speaker of the Lukiiko) who represented the Katikkiro, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, and Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira of Namirembe Diocese.

Tributes

Ms Airey said the entire world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Under her Majesty’s reign, our country has grown and flourished and so has the Commonwealth, of which she was fiercely loyal and rightly proud,” she said.

Ms Airey commended Queen Elizabeth’s sense of duty, adding that the public should emulate her work ethic.

In his Sermon, Bishop Luwalira, the main celebrant, said the Service focused on a life well-lived.

“We are not here to mourn but to celebrate a life well-lived. You can imagine 70 years (being the Queen) of leadership. God is great!” Bishop Luwalira said.

Rev Can Jonathan Kisawuzi, the Dean of Namirembe Cathedral, urged Ugandans to be consistent and gracious in our ways of life.

In his message read by Mr Luwaga, the Buganda Katikkiro eulogised the Queen as a dedicated leader.

“She gave the world a great sense of leadership, call of duty, commitment, personal sacrifice and courage,” Mr Mayiga said.