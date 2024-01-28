Bro Mugabo leaves St Henry’s College after 12 years as head teacher

With only a week to the opening of the new school term, Brother Augustine Mugabo has sought an early retirement as head teacher of St Henry’s College, Kitovu (SHACK)

The academic guru who has served in the position for 12 years at the school, has been replaced by Bro Martin Wanambwa who officially assumed office on Friday.

When contacted on Saturday, Bro Mugabo confirmed his exit from SHACK, saying his early retirement is based on medical grounds.

“It is very true I have retired from public service on medical grounds though not so alarming. I am now going to concentrate on less stressful tasks as advised by the doctors. I’m happy to leave the College in the hands of a solid team,” he said by telephone

Bro Wanambwa has been Bro Mugabo’s deputy in charge of administration for four years.

In retirement, Bro Mugabo said he is going to focus more on doing education consultancy.

“I have been posted to Lammnais Brothers Community, Makerere in Kampala and I am going to use my PhD knowledge to impact colleagues,” he added.

Mr Peter Ateenyi, the spokesperson of St Henry’s College Kitovu Old Boys Association (SHACKOBA), said Bro Mugabo has during his tenure worked tirelessly to develop the College.

Students walk past the administration block of St Henry's College Kitovu in Masaka City on June 20, 2022. PHOTO BY ISSA ALIGA.png

“I want to stress that he [Bro Mugabo] has pledged that he is going to actively engage in ensuring that the SHACK education centre project is complete. That’s his first role in retirement,” he said.

Mr Ateenyi said Bro Mugabo has helped the college regain its glory and name in sports and some of the former students are playing professional football.

Bro Mugabo, who is just less than a month shy of his 50th birthday, joined SHACK in 2003 as a trainee teacher and went through the ranks to become estates manager, until when he became head teacher in 2012.

He is also credited for spearheading the construction of the state-of-the-art fully stocked science lab and improving the general infrastructure at the College.