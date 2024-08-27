Bro Wanambwa became teacher by divine calling

“My mother was a primary school teacher, and as a young boy in Primary Five, I used to help her with marking exercise books. She would provide me with a marking guide, and I would do the marking for her sometimes,” recalls Rev Bro Martin Wanambwa, underscoring that his journey to becoming a teacher was no accident.

Bro Wanambwa, 53, is the new head teacher of St Henry’s College, Kitovu in Masaka, succeeding Bro Augustine Mugabo, who retired early in January after 11 years of service.

Having served as Bro Mugabo’s deputy in administration for four years, Bro Wanambwa is determined to lead St Henry’s College, commonly known as SHACK, to even “greater horizons” in line with the school’s motto.

“I was fortunate to work under Bro Mugabo, who taught me so much. Together with him and the other teachers, we have always strived to achieve high levels of performance in academics and sports, maintaining SHACK as the leading secondary school in the region,” Bro Wanambwa shares in an interview at his office.

Visitors to St Henry’s College today often find the experience pleasantly surprising. While the old buildings and trees, some nearly a century old, remain strong, many new developments have taken place.

The school now boasts new buildings, a well-maintained compound, and tarmacked footpaths. The former chapel has been replaced by a fully equipped, storied computer centre, and a state-of-the-art science laboratory stands near the library block.

Bro Wanambwa on the school compound.

A new chapel, named after the late Bro Aidan, has been constructed near the tennis court. The head teacher’s office has been relocated to what used to be the teachers’ staffroom, where Bro Wanambwa oversees the daily activities of the school. A CCTV system provides him with a view of the entire school premises at all times.

Bro Wanambwa belongs to the Brothers of Christian Instruction, an international religious congregation dedicated to teaching, with its Mother House in Uganda located at Mount St Theresa, Kisubi.

He attended Magale Primary School, Bumbo Secondary School (O Level), and Magale Secondary School (A Level) before joining the Brothers of Christian Instruction in 1994. He made his religious vows in 1997 and continued his academic education, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in English and Literature in English and a Master’s Degree in Linguistics.

Bro Wanambwa brings a wealth of experience to his new role at St Henry’s College, having taught at various schools and held several educational responsibilities.

His teaching career includes positions at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School, Kasasa, Stanislaus Mugwanya Kabojja Preparatory School, Ibanda Secondary School, Bishop Comboni College, Kanungu, St Justine High School Uchama in Tanzania’s Nzega District, Caltec Academy, and Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga.

He also served as Dean of Studies at the University of Kisubi (UNIK) before being appointed Deputy Headmaster (Estates) at St Henry’s College four years ago.

As Deputy Headteacher in charge of Estates, Brother Wanambwa ensured that the school’s infrastructure remained in good condition while also teaching English.

He notes: “It is customary for a teacher to take a class from Form One to Form Four. If the subject is not well passed in the Ordinary Level examinations, the teacher is to blame. If it is well passed, the teacher takes the credit.”

Currently, St Henry’s College has about 1,500 students, who can communicate their concerns and appreciation to the head teacher through a suggestion box. “The chit must bear the name of the writer, and all are responded to during the weekly school assembly. We never read out anonymous chits,” Bro Wanambwa explains.

Despite the school’s strengths, Brother Wanambwa faces challenges.

“The school buildings are still strong, but they are not enough to accommodate more students,” he says, adding: “Every year, many more applicants are seeking to join the school. The rising cost of living makes it difficult to run the school strictly according to the stipulated budget. The prices of foodstuffs keep rising sharply, and we struggle to find the money. Another significant challenge is teaching the new Lower Secondary Curriculum, which requires imparting practical skills. We lack the necessary tools and sometimes have to take students to the nearby St Kizito Technical Institute to learn bricklaying.”

Looking ahead, Bro Wanambwa hopes to oversee the reconstruction of the existing dining hall into a storied building to allow all 1,500 students to have meals simultaneously and in comfort. He also aims to see the successful completion of the 2,000-seater all-purpose hall, which will serve as a skills center for the youth in the surrounding community.

“It will be open to vulnerable young people who wish to acquire skills in computer usage, tailoring, hairdressing, and other areas at much-subsidised fees,” he says.

About the college

In September 1922, a Canadian missionary, a disciple of Cardinal Lavigerie, Fr Adrian Laberge of the White Fathers, founded the school of Kitovu with some pupils from the Lubaga School which was also under the direction of the White Fathers.

The beginning was of the bare necessities; three simple buildings of sun-dried bricks served as classrooms and dormitories. The new installation was blessed by His Lordship Bishop Henry Streicher, and it was placed under the protection of St Henry, patron of the Vicar Apostolic of Uganda.

It is in Masaka District, 120 kilometres from Kampala, the capital city of Uganda. The College is located four kilometres from Masaka Town and two kilometres from the Nyendo surbub atop the Kitovu Hill near the Roman Catholics Cathedral in Kitovu.