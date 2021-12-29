Broadcasters reject free Covid-19 talk shows

National Association of Broadcasters (NAB),  chairperson Kin Kariisa. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

The broadcasters indicated that none of their members had received a corresponding commercial booking and, therefore, the appearances on radio and television stations shall not be provide for free.

The media fraternity under their umbrella of National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) have rejected a proposal by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to have free Covid-19 sensitisation talk shows as directed by President Museveni.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.