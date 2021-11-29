Broker accused of illegal acquisition of 250-acre land

Hearing of the case starts November 29.

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The case will be heard by the deputy Registrar, Mr Simon Kintu Zirintuusa.

A businessman has accused a property agent of fraudulently transferring his 250 acres of land at Bukaaya in Wakiso District for his own benefit.

