Broker accused of illegal acquisition of 250-acre land

A businessman has accused a property agent of fraudulently transferring his 250 acres of land at Bukaaya in Wakiso District for his own benefit.

Mr Peter Babingamba claims that in June 2020, he granted powers of attorney to Mr Muhamadi Kamoga, a property agent. However, the businessman alleges Mr Kamoga instead illegally sub-divided 12 of his plots valued at Shs1.5b.

“Contrary to the express provisions of the powers of attorney, the 1st defendant, acted for himself and used the powers of attorney for his own benefit contrary to the law,” the court documents reads in part.

“The 1st defendant (Kamoga) using the impugned powers of attorney, fraudulently transferred the counterclaimant’s prime land into his name and the 2nd defendant. He sold off several other plots to third parties to the detriment of the counterclaimant (Babingamba),” the petition states.

Mr Babingamba added that when he discovered the fraud, he contacted his lawyers, who suggested the immediate revocation of powers of attorney.

He said Mr Kamoga lured him to avail the parent titles, signed mutation and transfer forms.

Mr Babingamba is now seeking court orders to direct the commissioner for land registration to cancel the registration of Mr Kamoga and Francis Kaluandalo as proprietors of the disputed land as well as compensation for the sale of plots on the land.

He alleges that Mr Kamoga’s actions of claiming that he is entitled to 35 percent of the land, and retaining title deeds contrary to the provisions of both the powers of attorney and memorandum of understanding are illegal.