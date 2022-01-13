Prime

Brothers clash over Shs230m soft loan 

Two cousins, Mr Joseph Arinaitwe and Mr Ronald Ndyareeba, are battling in court after the former extended a soft loan of Shs257 million to the latter but the repayment schedule was not honoured. Photo/courtesy

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The documents add that Mr Ndyareeba was only able to remit Shs27m, leaving a balance of Shs230m, which has become the basis of the legal dispute.

Two cousins, Mr Joseph Arinaitwe and Mr Ronald Ndyareeba, are battling in court after the former extended a soft loan of Shs257 million to the latter but the repayment schedule was not honoured.
Court documents show that the loan was extended between 2017 and 2018 and was meant to boost Mr Ndyareeba’s business.

