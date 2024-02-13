Budaka father knocks son dead while driving new vehicle

A father in Budaka District reportedly ran over his son while reversing his new vehicle last week.

Police are currently searching for Amuza Wakwamulya, a resident of Bwikomba Village, Nangeye Parish, Naboa Town Council, who fled the scene after the accident.

The North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Samuel Semewo, said the fatal accident was registered under TAR 17/2024 after Mr Wakwamulya knocked his 5-year-old son, Muhamad Lusugali, to death.

It is alleged that Mr Wakwamulya was starting the vehicle from the parking yard in reverse mode when he knocked Lusugali before running away. The body was transported to Budaka Health Centre for a post-mortem.

Witnesses said he tried to chase away the three children playing in the way but that Lusugai remained behind the car.

“The vehicle was taken to the police yard pending inspection as we intensified the manhunt for Wakwamulya, who is currently on the run due to fear,” Mr Semewo said.

He added that witnesses have recorded statements to that effect.

Statistics show that poor driving skills are contributing significantly to the rise in motor accidents. In 2022, the police registered 20,394 vehicle accidents, 61 percent of which were blamed on reckless driving. On average, 22 of every 100 people involved in car crashes died.

In other developments, police in Budaka are also investigating a case of mob action in Namengo Village, Budaka Sub-county.

It is alleged that police received information from one Boniface Mulunga that there is a body of a man lying along Budaka-Butaleja road suspected to have been murdered.

SP Semewo said that a team of officers led by DPC Budaka. The body of the deceased was conveyed to Mbale city mortuary for postmortem.

The statements were recorded from various [relevant] witnesses. SP Semewo, however, warned communities not to take their laws into their own hands but should report or hand over suspects to the police for further action.

“Police have from time to time conducted community [policing] sensitization to desist from taking laws into their hands. This was quite an unfortunate incident.” SP Semewo explained.