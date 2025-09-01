Budaka health workers told to save for retirement

Health workers in Budaka District have been urged to embrace a culture of saving and investing to safeguard their future and avoid sliding into poverty after retirement.

The appeal was made by the Budaka Health Workers Association chairperson, Sam Lyadda, during a farewell event for outgoing District Health Officer Sam Wejaga , who officially retired after more than three decades in public service.

“Health workers often earn a steady income but fail to put part of it aside for future needs. Emergencies like illness or family responsibilities can happen when you least expect them. Without savings, you are forced to borrow or depend on well-wishers, which leaves you vulnerable,” Lyadda said.

He encouraged his colleagues to make use of savings and credit cooperatives (SACCOs) to grow their money.

“Even saving as little as Shs10,000 consistently can accumulate into something significant,” he noted.

Lyadda admitted, however, that the association’s SACCO — which currently has 200 members — was underperforming because of limited member savings. “On the surface, we look as if we are doing well, but inside we are running on debts, which is quite dangerous,” he warned.

Uganda has more than 120,000 health workers in public and private facilities, many of whom struggle financially after retirement due to meagre pensions and the absence of alternative income streams.

The Budaka District Health Officer, Dr Elisa Mulwani, echoed the call for financial discipline, urging health workers to treat saving as a priority.

“Your salary may not be big, but the discipline of setting aside something small each month will go a long way in securing your retirement,” he said.

“Saving not only prepares health workers for old age but also reduces the burden on families.”

Dr Mulwani also praised Wajega’s leadership, describing him as a “dedicated and committed officer” whose legacy in spearheading the health sector in Budaka would endure.

Wajega, who joined public service in 1988 and served as District Health Officer from 2012 to 2018, urged his colleagues to remain disciplined, committed, and team-oriented. “I never undermined anybody but always addressed concerns as a team. That is how we made progress,” he said.

Lyadda described the retired officer as a mentor and “true parent” who had counseled many young professionals on balancing work and family life.

“We as medical professionals shall miss him but pray that he enjoys his retirement,” Lyadda said late last week.