Budaka man killed after mysterious call, body dumped near trading centre

Police in Budaka District have launched investigations into the suspected murder of Nagi Mohammed, 38, whose body was discovered on Thursday morning, sparking fear and concern among residents.

According to the Budaka District Incident Report, Nagi, a resident of Nyanza South village, received a phone call from an unidentified individual instructing him to meet at Mailo 5 trading centre.

He reportedly left home at around 8:00pm but never returned. His body was later found lying unresponsive near the trading centre.

District CID Officer D/SP Kwebiiha Sarapio led a team comprising homicide detectives, a canine unit, and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) to examine the site.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kyempasa Wilfred, the Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed that the body bore no visible injuries.

“Preliminary findings suggest Nagi may have been killed elsewhere and his body later dumped at the scene,” ASP Kyempasa said.

Canine investigations led officers to a deserted washing bay about 50 metres from where the body was recovered, but no arrests have yet been made. Police have appealed to the public to provide information that could help identify the perpetrators.

The deceased’s body has since been taken to Mbale City Mortuary for a postmortem examination. Local leaders are urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to restore calm and bring those responsible to justice.



