Budaka police probe death of 18-year-old girl found in garden

Police in Budaka District are investigating circumstances under which a teenage girl was killed and her body dumped in the garden.

Police said they have opened inquiries into the death of Sylvia Nakirya, 18, and a resident of Namaja II Village, Naboa Town Council in Budaka District.

The Bukedi North Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, confirmed the incidence saying “the girl’s body was found half naked with no external injuries.’’

"The deceased left home to the neighborhood at an unknown time and without informing anyone for a party at Mr George Kamba’s home. She never came back until Friday when the area LC1 chairman said the dead body of a young girl was seen in a garden," police said.

Daily Monitor has learnt that investigations into the matter are underway.

"We disembarked our team of crime scene investigators led by Budaka District Criminal Investigation Officer (CID), and documented the scene where critical materials of evidential value were picked," Ms Alaso remarked.

She said police also intends to establish the motive of the incident and also to arrest the suspects.

Ms Alaso is now call for public vigilance to end crime while also advising parents to control movements of their children during wee hours.