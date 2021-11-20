Budaka police probe death of 18-year-old girl found in garden

The girl is suspected to have been killed, according to police. 

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

  • Police also intends to establish the motive of the incident and also to arrest the suspects.

Police in Budaka District are investigating circumstances under which a teenage girl was killed and her body dumped in the garden.

