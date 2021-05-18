Budaka private school using govt structures

By Mugangha Kolyangha More by this Author

Budaka District leaders have given a three-month ultimatum to the management of Bugwere Kings College to relocate from the government structures in Kadimukoli Sub-county. The structures belong to Namuyago Primary School.

Bugwere Kings College, a privately- owned institution, has for the past six years reportedly been using some of the structures of the government-aided primary school without knowledge of the district leaders including the District Education Officer (DEO), Mr Paul Higenyi.

Daily Monitor has learnt that the management of Namuyago Primary School signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] with the administration of the college, which has both day and boarding sections for secondary students, to use part of its premises.

The district leaders have directed that the school, on Kamonkoli-Pallisa road, just 4km from Kamonkoli Town council, should vacate or face eviction.

Mr Sam Mulomi, the out-going, Budaka District chairperson told Daily Monitor on Sunday that the decision by the school to allow a private proprietor to use part of the premises is against the Ministry of Education and Sports guidelines.

“The district leadership had no knowledge about this business. It was done contrary, without even informing the relevant leaders, which is totally wrong and unacceptable,” Mr Mulomi said.

Mr Mulomi explained that the management had no powers whatsoever to donate school structures, even if they were dormant.

According to an April 21 notice issued by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Elly Piwang, the management of the college was asked to relocate immediately.

“I am, therefore, directing you to relocate your school from the said premises/compound with immediate effect. Failure to comply, will lead to forceful eviction,” the notice reads in part.

Mr Piwang also cautioned parents against enrolling their children at the college owing to the fact that it will soon relocate.

However, Mr Higenyi said he was not aware of the arrangement between the school management and the private proprietor.

“ I am puzzled to discover that some of the primary structures had actually been given to a private individual who had turned them into a secondary school without permission from the district,” Mr Higenyi said.

But Mr John Kirya, a resident, claimed that the district leaders started feigning ignorance of the arrangement after information leaked to ministry officials that they had connived with the private investor to take over the government structures .

“The school has been operating for the past six years and they want us to believe that they were not aware. This is a big lie. They have been beneficiaries of the arrangement,” he said.

However, the district councillor representing Kadimukoli Sub-county, Mr Joel Kawiso, insisted that the agreement was between the school management and the private proprietor.

The Budaka Resident District Commissioner, Mr Tom Chesol, said it is regrettable that the institution had also started constructing permanent structures on the titled land of a government school and yet they were just squatters.

“They were in the process of constructing new permanent structures but as a district, we have given them a notice to relocate,” he said.

Attempts to talk to the administrators at the institution were futile but Mr Chsesol said they had received a letter requesting for three more years.

One teacher at the affected school who preferred anonymity alleged that the relationship between the district leaders and school administration started worsening in 2019.

