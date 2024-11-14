Budaka schools grapple with lack of desks, classrooms

Several government-aided schools in Budaka District are facing a challenge of lack enough desks for pupils, pushing many to sit on floors or stones during lessons.

Currently, the pupil to desk ratio in many schools in the district is 1:8 against the standard ratio of 1:4, something that has continued to affect access to quality education.

Monitor last week visited some schools and found pupils struggling to keep up with lessons jam-packed conditions.

For instance, Budaka Family Helper Project Primary School with a population of 2,411 learners, has only 405 desks out of the required 603 desks.

Other schools with high enrolment of pupils with insufficient desks include St Kaloli, Kotinyanga, Kachomo, Gadumire, Budaka FHP, Idudi, Nyanza 1, Kakoli, Butove, Budaka and Kaperi primary schools.

Mr Eriya Poli, the head teacher of Budaka Family Helper Project Primary School, said many children are forced to sit on the floor because of a lack of enough desks.

“This scarcity doesn’t just affect comfort, it directly impacts learning outcomes. Without proper seating, many pupils are unable to focus on their studies. It’s hard to concentrate when you’re worried about where you’ll sit,” Mr Poli said.

Most of the pupils in the district also trek long distances to attain basic education but the hope is overshadowed by the reality of inadequate desks and classrooms in some schools.

Ester Naula, a Primary Five pupil at Budaka Primary School, said they sometimes miss important lessons because they can’t see the chalkboard.

“The government should help us and send more desks so that we study well,” she said.

Mr James Kwiri, a resident of Budaka Town Council and an opinion leader, said lower administrative units like sub-counties and town councils should also plan for desks for schools within their jurisdiction to bridge that gap.

“We are asking for the chance to provide our children with the education they deserve,” he said.

He said some schools in the district also face a severe shortage of classrooms, forcing pupils to study under trees.

“There is a shortage of teachers, learning materials and schools sanitation facilities, which mostly impacts girls,” he said.

The Budaka District Education Officer, Mr Paul Higenyi, said the district has struggled to keep pace with the growing population and the increased demand for education.

“Many classrooms lack basic supplies, and the absence of adequate desks has compounded the challenges faced by schools. With oversized classes and limited resources, educators find themselves overwhelmed and delivering quality education becomes a challenge,” Mr Higenyi said.

Mr Higenyi explained that in the next financial year 2025/2026, the district intends to procure 860 desks to be distributed to selected primary schools according to need under the School Facilities Grant (SFG).

“We intend to give schools that are in serious need of desks. Most of the schools are doing badly in terms of desks but priority will first be given to those schools that are badly off,” Mr Higenyi explained.

He said the district currently has 9,746 desks and remains with a deficit of 12,520 desks.