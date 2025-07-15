Budama South MP accused of fueling pre-election violence

The incumbent Member of Parliament for West Budama South, Dr Emmanuel Otaala Otiam, has been accused of fueling violence ahead of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

Dr Otaala, who is seeking re-election, faces eight challengers for the party flag in the upcoming primaries. His competitors include Joseph Katandi Osaba, Helen Owori, Robert Obbo, J.P Onyango Emokol, Laban Langa Mawungwe, Solomon Oketcho Lony, Demi Gastar Opondo, and George Oketcho.

However, four of the candidates, Solomon Oketcho Lony, J.P Onyango Emokol, George Oketcho, and Laban Langa Mawungwe have come forward accusing the incumbent of orchestrating violence to intimidate both voters and rivals.

They claim that their rallies have been disrupted by goons allegedly acting on Dr Otaala’s orders, with several of their supporters assaulted and injured during campaign events.

At a press conference held on Tuesday morning at the NRM district offices in Tororo, the four aspirants said the violence is part of a wider campaign to instill fear among voters, many of whom have allegedly distanced themselves from the incumbent due to his underwhelming performance during his five terms in office.

Solomon Oketcho Lony claimed that the MP has been inciting supporters by spreading misinformation and playing inflammatory music during his campaigns.

“I recall during the candidates’ briefing at the Tororo District Chambers attended by the district security committee, the party registrar read clear guidelines prohibiting hate speech. I wonder why our brother is acting with such impunity,” he said.

Oketcho cited a recent incident in Iyolwa Town Council Dr Otaala’s home area where he and his supporters were attacked while holding a campaign meeting, resulting in injuries to several of his followers.

J.P Onyango Emokol also accused the incumbent of orchestrating attacks on his campaign team. He faulted the police for failing to protect other candidates, accusing them of being compromised.

“I filed an assault case at Iyolwa Police Post, but three weeks later, no action has been taken. If the NRM electoral commission does not enforce the guidelines fairly, we will be forced to take matters into our own hands,” he warned.

Laban Langa Mawungwe echoed similar concerns, accusing Dr Otaala of hiring goons to target supporters of rival candidates.

“These violent acts are a clear sign that the incumbent fears losing. If he had delivered for the people during his time in office, he would be campaigning on his record, not violence,” said Langa.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Budama North East constituency, supporters of Richard Owere Machika another NRM parliamentary aspirant, held a mini demonstration, accusing the incumbent MP, Fox Odoi Oywelowo, and his camp of orchestrating attacks against Machika’s supporters.

Fox Odoi faces competition from six other aspirants: Nabageresa Ruth, Richard Owere Machika, Nyero Vincent, Osinde Owori Okongo, Achom Mary, and Onyango Robert Magara.

Florence Andera, the LC1 chairperson of Paya Central Zone in Paya Sub-county, blamed hate campaigns for escalating tensions in the area.

“If night campaigns are prohibited, why is the incumbent being allowed to campaign with police escorts at night?” she questioned.

She claimed that these night campaigns have led to violence, including beatings, rape, and theft of property, further calling on the party’s electoral commission to take immediate action.

“There will be bloodshed if the NRM does not rein in these actions,” Andera warned.



