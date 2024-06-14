Budget: Agriculture sector improves 

The agricultural sector, the backbone of the global economy, registered an improvement in the outgoing Financial Year 2023/2024.

Speaking at the budget speech yesterday, Finance minister Matia Kasaija estimated agriculture’s performance to have expanded at 5.1 percent during the outgoing 2023/2024 Financial Year compared to 4.5 percent registered in the previous Financial Year 2022/2023.

This, therefore, means that a one percent increment was achieved in the sector.

“This is attributed to the streamlined implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and fairly good weather conditions,” Mr Kasaija said during the second sitting of the fourth session of the 11th Parliament at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The 2024/2025 budget is under the theme: Full Monetisation of Uganda’s Economy through Commercial Agriculture, Industrialisation, Expanding and Broadening Services, Digital Transformation, and Market Access.

Echoing Kasaija’s speech, President Museveni said the country’s success is piloted in four sectors: commercial agriculture, artisanship and manufacturing, services, and ICT.

To attain achievement in the sectors, Mr Museveni encouraged Ugandans to wake up and work.

“The capital to help you go into any of these sectors is already available in Uganda Development Bank (UDB), Parish Development Model, Emyooga, etc,” the President said.

“If the money that is there is not enough, we can add more, but start,” he encouraged Ugandans.

Mr Kasaija allocated Shs2.641 trillion out of the Shs72 trillion budget to invest in wealth creation enterprises including commercial agriculture, value addition, PDM, Emyooga (Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation), Agriculture Credit Facility, tourism, science-based research, youth skilling, export promotion program, and the GROW Project.

“This budget is greatly for Ugandans still stuck in the subsistence economy. Country men and women under this category, take full advantage of the PDM and other wealth creation funds as well as other support services to join the money economy in any of the four sectors - commercial agriculture, industry, services, or ICT,” Mr Kasaija said.

The economy, Mr Kasaija assured Ugandans, has fully recovered from various shocks that have impacted it in the past four years.

“It is now poised to accelerate towards takeoff, powered by value addition to our agricultural raw materials and the abundant natural resources, growth in the industry, tourism, and innovations by our scientists,” he said.

The reading of the budget follows the June 6th reading of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) where Mr Museveni also mentioned that social-economic transformation can be realised by Ugandans engaging more in commercial agriculture.