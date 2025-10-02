Budget allocation gap raises concerns over effectiveness of gender equity initiatives

Ms Sarah Opendi, a Member of Parliament for Tororo District, has raised concerns over the significant gap between budget release and utilisation in government programs aimed at promoting gender equity.

According to recent data, budget release stood at 97 percent, while utilisation was at 95 percent, sparking questions about the effectiveness of these initiatives.

"Did this money really trickle down to those activities that were meant for? When you look at the aspects of corruption, where does that leave us?" Ms Opendi questioned, emphasising the need for committees beyond the gender committee to address gender concerns in various sectors.

The concerns were raised during the launch of the CSOs 10-Year Assessment of Gender and Equity Budgeting in Uganda, themed “The Impact of Gender and Equity Budgeting in Uganda 2015-2025.”

The event brought together stakeholders from various sectors, including local governments, ministries, and civil society.

According to Mr Julius Mukunda, Executive Director of CSBAG, compliance with Gender Equity Budgeting requirements has increased from 53 percent to 67 percent over the last decade, surpassing the 60 percent benchmark minimum threshold set.

The education and health sectors have led in gender-responsive interventions, with targeted allocations increasing from Shs 4.1 trillion in FY 2016/7 to Shs 9.8 trillion in FY 2024/25.

Mukunda noted that local government compliance rose from 30% in FY 2015/16 to a peak of 64.2% in FY 2021/22, but worryingly dropped to 51% in FY 2024/25. Sheema district was the best performer on average at 64.5 percent, while Abim District, the lower performer, was at 37.9 percent.

The assessment also highlighted significant increases in targeted allocations for gender, youth, and vulnerable groups. Gender allocations rose by 112 percent, youth-related budgets 233 percent, Older Persons budget increased by 440 percent, and PWDs budget increased by 363 percent over the period.

Mr Moses Ssonko, Principal Economist at the Ministry of Finance, noted significant legal advancements since the Public Finance Management Act of 2015, which mandates the integration of gender and equity concerns in government budgeting. "Previously, under the 2001 Budget Act, there was no mention of gender and equity budgeting," Ssonko said.



