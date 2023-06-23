Budget: Districts prioritise roads, health in FY2023/24

Although key sectors of security, governance, legislature, and administration of justice took a lion’s share of the national budget, most districts have prioritised road maintenance, education, health, and workers’ emoluments.

The national budget’s key sectors all combined take Shs9.1 trillion, up from Shs8.1 trillion in the current financial year which ends on June 30.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, while reading the budget last week, said the new budget is ‘pro-people’ as it focuses on improving household incomes through the Shs1 trillion Parish Development Model (PDM), where majority of beneficiaries are doing agriculture–related activities.

In FY2021/2022, agriculture received Shs1.67 trillion, but in FY2022/2023, it reduced to Shs1.453 trillion. Shs3.1 trillion of the Shs52.7 trillion national budget for the Financial Year 2023/2024 has been allocated to the agriculture sector.

To improve road infrastructure in districts and municipalities, the government has allocated Shs176 billion in the national budget with each district expected to receive Shs1b.

District budget estimates

According to Mr Shafiq Muziransa, the chairperson of Bugweri District, their focus in the new budget is on roads because many are currently in a sorry state following months of heavy rain.

“Our priority in this new financial year is roads and we have allocated Shs10b out of the total budget of Shs25b. We have been receiving between Shs15m to Shs25m to work on roads, but this cannot even complete a 10km road,’’ he said.

He added:“Because of inadequate funding, we found a challenge in implementing our budget priority in education and health this ending financial budget. The money came late and with strings attached. When we asked for supplementary, it was released late. We are in the process of returning Shs3b for wages because it came late, and we can’t utilise it before the end of the financial year.”

In Wakiso, the district is planning to spend 50 percent of its next budget on salaries. The district has 3,883 staff on the government payroll.

According to Mr Alfred Malinga, the Wakiso chief administrative officer, the wage bill is taking a lion’s share of the district’s total budget of Shs99.3b because it is “a decision by the central government”.

“We were given indicative planning figures which are communicated to us by the Ministry of Finance to pay staff who are on payroll. So, our staff on payroll will take Shs49.8b this coming financial year,” he said.

Effective July 2022, the government raised salaries for graduate teachers to Shs4 million from Shs1.1m and for Grade V science teachers to Shs3m up from Shs796,000.

In Moyo District, a total of Shs27b has been approved and the wage bill constitutes Shs17b (63.5 percent), according to Mr Sam Asusi, the secretary for finance.

The health department has been allocated Shs9.7b, education (Shs9b), administration (Shs3.6b), and Shs1.7b for roads.

Mr Juma Ssozi, the secretary for works in Jinja City, said: “ In our budget of Shs52b, much emphasis has been put on the construction of roads (Shs8b) in Jinja North Division that form the largest area of the rural part which never had tarmac roads and security lights (Shs1b).’’

Mr Ssozi said: “The current budget had prioritised procurement of road equipment so that the council starts constructing its own roads, but the equipment was not secured because of failure to raise funds from local revenue as planned.”

Buvuma District Chairperson,Mr Adrian Wasswa Ndungu, said they prioritised education and health because they elevated the five health centre IIs to health centre IIIs for effective service delivery.

Kabale District has approved a budget of Shs43.4b for the Financial Year 2023/2024.

Ms Miria Tugume, the Kabale District vice chairperson, said the budget has increased by Shs6.4b to cater for pension, gratuity, and salary arrears, and salary enhancement for scientists.

At Kabale Municipal Council, a total budget of Shs22.7b was passed with education taking Shs11.9 b, administration (Shs5b), roads and engineering (Shs2.6b)and health (Shs1.6b).

In Masaka City, a budget of Shs35b has been approved, up from Shs44.7b in the current financial year.

The Speaker, Mr Tonny Ssempijja, said a total of Shs13.2b has been allocated for education, and Shs12.6b for roadworks.

“Priority is going to be on roads in areas that were annexed to the city and opening up of new roads to guide physical planning. We also plan to construct more public lavatory facilities and rehabilitate existing ones in various parts of the city,” he said.

Ms Agnes Namusiitwa, the Kyotera District vice chairperson, said the biggest portion of the Shs41.7b budget has been allocated to the education and health sectors. They will take Shs31.2b of the total budget.

At Kisoro District Council, Shs22.1b of the Shs48.1b will be spent on education, health (Shs14.8b), roads (Shs2.1b), water and sanitation (Shs1.2b), according to Ms Doreen Dusabe, the Finance secretary.

In Kanungu District, Shs22.5b of the 47.39b budget will be spent on education while Sh11.5b will go to health, administration (Shs5.7b) and roads (Shs2.3b).

The Soroti District communications officer, Mr Abraham Ekwaru, said education will take Shs13.2b of the approved Shs28.7b budget.

In Kapelebyong District, the works department was allocated Shs1.6b, while health has been given Shs1.5b of the Shs17.6b approved budget .

Arua City councillors have increased the budget from Shs42b to Shs48b with priority given to education(Shs14b), roads(Shs 9.37b) and health (Shs.5.4b). Shs6b was earmarked for poor waste disposal and work on dilapidated school structures.

Mr Moses Adriko, the city secretary for finance, said: “We need to enhance security, fight corruption...and create jobs for our people.”

In Koboko District, a Shs28b budget was approved, down from Shs35b this financial year, which officials attribute to low revenue collections .

In Nebbi District, the council approved a Shs36.4b budget, a 12 percent reduction from the FY2022/2023 budget of Shs41b.

According to Ms Teddy Mandhawun, the district chairperson for finance, said: “We plan to spend Shs13.9b on education, Shs10b on health and Shs3.4b on administration.”

Mr Robenson Oley, the Nebbi District planner, said the Ministry of Finance has promised to release more funds in the new financial year.

In Tororo, the district has approved a budget of Shs71.1b with a big share of Shs34b allocated to education and Shs16b earmarked for health.

Ms Rebecca Akumu, the district vice chairperson, who also doubles as the secretary for finance and administration, said the leaders want to improve access to education and health services in the hard-to-reach sub-counties in the district.

The Kibuku District Chairperson, Mr Muhammad Nakeba, said Shs27b budget will focus on education (Shs12.3b), roads (Shs1b) and health (Shs6b).

Mr Tom Mukono, the Budaka District secretary for finance, said: “Councillors passed a Shs32b budget. We plan to spend Shs17b on education, Shs5.6b on health and Shs1.8b on roads.”

Ms Catherine Opio, a vendor at Tororo Central Market, said: “The schools have no doors and windows and some of the structures are on the verge of collapse, but our leaders cannot see beyond that...I hope they will execute plans because our schools are in a sorry state.”

Mr Godfrey Aloro, a resident of Koboko, said: “It is unfortunate that our leaders are not prioritising agriculture yet it greatly helps the district in terms of food security and taxes.”

Mr Meddy Mbetyo, a resident of Jinja City, said: “There is nothing on the ground to show that the authorities executed the city’s budget activities.”