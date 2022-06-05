Budondo health centre gets Shs300m facelift by BoU

Budondo Health Centre IV in Jinja City has received a Shs300 million facelift from Bank of Uganda [BoU], which includes a well-designed children's ward with 14 beds among others to boost health service delivery.

Dr Daniel Muwanguzi, the in-charge, said the facility now has a separate female ward [children and their mothers used to be in the same ward], a separate ward for the men, an antenatal room which has been created with seats and a ward for newborns.

“We know now our numbers are going to rise. Before this, as Budondo, we delivered 80 babies a month and we do 25 to 30 Cesarean a month; so, with that, I know the numbers will shoot up,” he said.

While handing over the facility, the deputy Governor BoU, Dr Michael Atingi-Ego, said they resolved to work with the respective district administrations to support the rehabilitation and equipping of eligible health centres in the locations that host BoU’s centres and branches around the country.

“As you are aware, the Busoga sub-region hosts a BoU branch in Jinja and in reciprocating the community’s hospitality, BoU has worked with the leadership of Busoga to rehabilitate and equip Budondo Health Centre IV,” he said.

He added: “It is such health facilities that give us optimism about the future of

maternal and child health in Uganda. BoU prioritises maternal and child health because while Uganda has over the years recorded progress in the health sector, maternal and child health continues to pose formidable challenges for the country.”

The in-charge Budondo Health Centre IV in Jinja City, Dr Daniel Muwanguzi [in while robe], takes Bank of Uganda officials led by the deputy Governor, Dr Michael Atingi-Ego, around the newly-refurbished facility. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Figures

According to Mr Atingi-Ego, compared to national averages, the situation in the Busoga sub-region, calls for even more support.

For instance, he said, the national neonatal mortality stands at 27 deaths per 1,000 live births, but in the Busoga region, it is 28 deaths per 1000 live births.

“The average national infant mortality is 43 deaths per 1000 live births, while in the Busoga region it is 53 deaths out of 1000 live births. Regarding maternal health, figures indicate that while 336 mothers out of 100,000 live births die annually due to childbirth complications, but for Busoga Sub-region, the figure is 448 mothers,” he added.

Ms Susan W. Kanyemibwa, the Bank Secretary, BoU, said to-date, the Bank has funded the renovation of Bwizibwera Health Centre IV in Mbarara district, Ayivuni Health Centre III in Arua District, Nakaloke Health Centre III in Mbale District, Omel Health Centre II in Gulu District.

“Gaining on the momentum of the success of the first initiatives under [email protected], the Bank has now committed funds to revamping Health Centres nationally, that is Hamurwa in Rubanda District, Ruteete Health Centre III in Kabarole District and most recently Kyanamukaka Health Centre IV in Masaka District.





“These facilities have been handed over to the respective district leaders. I am happy to say that the Budondo Health Centre IV is one of the first beneficiaries of the Bank of Uganda Outreach programmes,” she said.





Ms Sarah Khainza, a resident, appealed to BoU to equip the facility with drugs, while Mr John Mugulusi, a Village Health Team [VHT] official, said he now expects the number of people seeking services at the facility to increase.