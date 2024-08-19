Bududa landslide victims misuse cash, ask for more

A section of the beneficiaries of the government resettlement funds in Bududa District have said they used the money to address issues they were facing at the time.

A total of 271 households in the district, which is prone to landslides, each received Shs7 million from Give Directly, a non-governmental organisation, in April last year and Shs10 million from the government in April this year to help them relocate to Bunambutye resettlement site in Bulambuli District.

The relocation is set to commence this week and the beneficiaries are expected to be given two acres of land to construct houses. The government is also expected to take care of the group for at least three months.

However, during an engagement meeting with the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Dr Lillian Aber, at the weekend, some of the beneficiaries said they used the money to address more important issues they were facing at the time.

Mr Wilson Masawi Manyoye, a resident of Mayenze Village in Bumwalukani Sub-county, blamed this on the government’s delay to implement the programme.

“It has been a long time since we were given the money. Most of us, the beneficiaries, have used the money to take care of other needs. We were also misled because we were told the first money was meant to improve welfare and living standards,” he said.

Mr Julius Wandeba, a resident of Nakokolo Village in Bulucheke Sub-county, said some beneficiaries used the resettlement money to purchase land in the district, but now lack the funds needed to begin construction.

“Like for myself, I used the money to take my child to university because it was an urgent need. So if we are to be relocated, the government should consider giving us more money,” Mr Wandeba said.

The government has been resettling households in areas prone to landslides in the Elgon Sub-region since the 2010.

Mr Joseph Kutosi, a resident of Bukhone Village in Busiriwa Sub-county, said they prefer staying within Bududa District in safer sub-counties.

“We will relocate to the lower sub-counties within Bududa District because our colleagues who are ready in Bulambuli are coming back to cultivate here,” Mr Kutosi, said.

The Bududa District chairperson, Mr Milton Kamoti, said the government made a mistake by providing people with money without first identifying the land where they were supposed to be relocated.

“They first gave people Shs7 million and after like one year, they added them Shs10 million. These are poor and hungry people. They have eaten the money. Others used it to celebrate Imbalu ceremonies, which are still ongoing,” he said.

He said there was a lack of coordination on data between the Office of the Prime Minister and the district.

Daily Monitor has learnt that some beneficiaries who received money from Give Directly, missed out on the government funds, something the victims used as an excuse to misuse the money.

Mr Clement Kutosi, the vice chairperson of Bukibino Sub-county, said some high-risk sub-counties were excluded from the beneficiaries of the relocation funds.

“Nobody was registered for relocation from my sub-county yet it’s the worst hit by the landslides. This project needs to be revamped,” Mr Kutosi said.

The Bududa Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Martin Kiplangat, suggested that the relocation exercise should be done after the national examinations are completed to avoid disruptions.

“This is a timely intervention and we welcome it because it will save lives, however, the relocation should be after national examinations,” he said.

The Bududa Woman MP, Ms Agnes Nandutu, urged the beneficiaries of the relocation funds to move to safer areas, saying they no longer want to see people die in a landslide.

Mr Jimmy Ogwang, the acting head of department, disaster Preparedness and management, said there is need to put in place strategies that are faster and cheaper due to the growing threat of disasters such floods and landslides.

The Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Dr Aber, said: “If Bududa frastrutes the programme, we will shift to another district because we cannot force people to move.”

Dr Aber said the government is ready to start relocating the beneficiaries this week.

“… the frequency of disaster occurrence has increased and with big numbers of people at high risk and vulnerable to the disasters,” she said.

In April, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the government has so far released Shs11.95 billion for the relocation programme which will cover 10 districts of Bugisu and Sebei sub-regions.

“The government also plans to procure more 10,924 acres of land as soon as possible to enable the resettlement move faster,” she said, adding that those who refuse to move from the risk areas, will be moved by force.