Bududa locals change to contour farming to control soil erosion

Residents of Bududa District have embraced contour farming on the slopes of Mt Elgon to reduce natural disasters.

Communities in Bumwalukani, Bukalasi and Buwali sub-counties started contour ploughing and tree planting on the steepy hills in 2019.

This came after a landslide in Buwali Sub-county left five people dead and more than 400 displaced.

The disasters have for long been blamed on deforestation, degradation of wetlands and poor farming methods.



“We have had enough of our relatives dying because of mudslides. We have never buried some of them because we have never seen their bodies,” Mr Peter Namondo, a resident of Bunakasala Village in Bumwalukani Sub-county, said at the weekend.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority has already warned of heavy rain characterised by lightning, thunder and hailstorms.

“When I look at the hills , I see hope. We have dug terraces and embraced good farming practices,” Mr James Mataki, another resident, said, adding that the practice has also boosted catchment and improved livelihoods.

Mr Samson Natsambwa, the assistant district chief administrative officer, said community-driven approaches will help in disaster reduction.

“This intervention is good because the residents are using local means and skills,” he said.

Mr Natsambwa said they will engage local leaders to ensure that the initiative is spread to other sub-counties in the district.

“We are going to work closely with the local leaders in other hilly sub-counties to promote environment conservation to mitigate the disasters and also save loss of lives,” he said.

Mr Natsambwa, however, said the agricultural extension workers in the district have not done much on educating communities about better farming methods due to limited government funding.

Mr Samuel Mukisa, the executive director of Muzuri Yanguvu Conservation and Rescue Trust Organisation, an NGO, said more than 68 kilometres have so far been covered with trees and terraces on slopes of Mt Elgon.

“The objective is to help the people of Bugisu Sub-region curb catastrophes through good farming method in the slopes,” he said.

He added that more than 20,000 trees will be planted in the sub-region.

Mr Geoffrey Natubu, the district speaker, advised residents living in landslide-prone areas to be vigilant.

“People must be vigilant as the rain season starts and those with relatives in safer places should vacate from the risky areas,” he said.

About 241 families, comprising more than 4,000 people from different landslide prone-districts in Bugisu have so far been resettled at Bunambuyte resettlement camp in Bunambutye Subcounty in Bulalmabuli district.

The first batch was resettled in May, 2019 and another in February 2020.

In 2018, 42 people were reportedly killed and more than 500 people displaced in Suume Village in Bukalasi.

Tree planting

In Manafwa District, residents under their umbrella association Bubulo Environmental Conservation and Management Association, have for the past four years, been engaging in conservation activities to restore the degraded ecosystem.

They planted bamboo trees and elephant grass on the banks of River Manafwa.

