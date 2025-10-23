Bududa mudslide survivors’ case against govt returns to court

A group of 48 landslide survivors have returned to Mbale High Court today, just weeks before Uganda’s heaviest rains are expected to begin — raising fears of another disaster in the eastern region.

The group, survivors of the December 2019 Bududa landslide that killed dozens, first filed their case in 2020. They argue that the government’s failure to establish effective disaster management systems in Bududa violated the Constitution and existing national laws.

The claimants are demanding the implementation of emergency response systems in high-risk areas and financial compensation for families who lost loved ones.

The case, which stalled for nearly five years over procedural issues, is now back in court — just a year after another deadly landslide in the neighbouring Bulambuli District, which claimed dozens of lives. If the court allows the case to proceed, the Mbale High Court will begin hearing the survivors’ substantive claims.

They are represented by environmental NGO Greenwatch and Kakuru & Co. Advocates.

Greenwatch Director Samantha Atukunda Kakuru Mwesigwa said the claimants have shown remarkable perseverance.

“Almost five years after launching this case, these claimants have not wavered in their fight for justice — and we are proud to stand by them today in court,” she said.

“During this long wait, similar disasters have continued to hit nearby areas, like the devastating landslide in Bulambuli last year. Without proper finance and adaptation measures, every town and village in eastern Uganda lives in fear that tragedy could strike again. That’s why this case has never been more important,” she added.

Recurrent landslides remain a persistent threat in eastern Uganda, particularly between November and January, when heavy rains are most common. Experts say the frequency and intensity of these events are worsening, partly due to climate change.

In response, the Ugandan government introduced a resettlement plan in 2010 to relocate people from high-risk zones within ten years. However, progress has been slow, and only a small number of residents have been successfully relocated.

Many residents in Bududa — mostly subsistence farmers — have also expressed concerns about the suitability of relocation sites, particularly regarding access to fertile land and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, landslides continue to devastate the region. In Bulambuli District last year, at least 15 people were killed and 113 reported missing following heavy rains. Forty homes were destroyed, prompting a large-scale recovery effort involving the Ugandan military.