Bududa police arrest accountant over forgery, theft

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Bududa District have arrested a sub-county accountant on allegations of forging the signatures of the sub-county chief.

It’s reported that the suspect forged the signature of Ms Grace Apolot, the Nakatsi Sub County chief to enable him to withdraw Shs28 million from the sub-county bank account.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the arrest of the 50-year-old accountant, saying investigations are still ongoing.

“It is alleged that the suspect between February 20, 2021 and August 4, forged the signature of the sub-county chief and withdrew money totaling to Shs28 million from the sub county’s Centenary Bank account,” he said, adding that they have preferred charges of theft, forgery, and fraud against him.

“We summoned him to the police, but refused and went into hiding. Our officers tracked and apprehended him and he’s currently in our custody at Bududa Central Police Station as we are preparing his case file,” Mr Taitika added.

[email protected]